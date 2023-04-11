The seventh edition of the Bend Marathon is set for Sunday, and the event also includes half marathon, 10K and 5K races.
Race organizer Max King said Tuesday that about 2,000 runners are registered across all four races.
The seventh edition of the Bend Marathon is set for Sunday, and the event also includes half marathon, 10K and 5K races.
Race organizer Max King said Tuesday that about 2,000 runners are registered across all four races.
"This year the 5K and 10K courses are new and will help runners have a better experience in those events," King said.
The Bend Marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but runners had virtual race options. The event returned in-person in 2022 with about 1,600 runners across all four races.
Runners have virtual options again this year, and can run their race distance wherever and however they want through May 1, and then upload their finishing time to bend-marathon.com.
Online registration for all Bend Marathon events is available through Thursday at 3 p.m. at bend-marathon.com. Runners can sign up in-person at packet pickup at Footzone in Bend on Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and the day of the race at the start.
The races start and finish in Bend’s Old Mill District near the parking lot adjacent to the Hampton Inn. The marathon starts at 7 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 8 a.m., the 10K at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m.
The courses feature Bend parks, neighborhoods and the paved trail through the Deschutes National Forest (paralleling the Cascade Lakes Highway). Runners start from the Old Mill and run into downtown, then head west through Northwest Crossing and Tetherow before connecting to the paved path. The courses are almost entirely paved.
Portions of Columbia Avenue, Galveston Avenue, Harmon Boulevard, Wall Street, Northwest Crossing Drive and Mount Washington Drive will be closed to traffic Sunday from about 7 to 9 a.m.
King said about 60% of the runners entered come from outside of Central Oregon.
“We get people from Portland, Seattle, Northern California,” he said. “But the fastest people usually come from Bend.”
For more information, visit www.bend-marathon.com.
Sports editor/outdoors writer
Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.