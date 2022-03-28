Bend Marathon set for April 10

After being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, the sixth edition of the Bend Marathon is set for April 10 — in-person.
The event also includes a half marathon, 10-kilometer, and 5K race on roads and paved trails throughout Bend. Races start and finish in the Old Mill District.
One of the first major events to be canceled in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, the Bend Marathon was also canceled in 2021. Organizers offered virtual race options both years.
The Bend Marathon course features Bend parks, neighborhoods and the new paved trail through the Deschutes National Forest (paralleling the Cascade Lakes Highway).
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
In 2019, when the race was last held in-person, more than 2,400 runners and walkers participated in the Bend Marathon’s events.
The 2022 Bend Marathon is sponsored by Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., which is producing a seasonal beer based on the race: 26.2 Brew, a true runner’s ale at 4.6% ABV and 20 IBU. Race participants can enjoy a Cascade Lakes beer upon finishing their event.
Founded by the Gorgeous Series in 2015, the Bend Marathon was acquired by Central Oregon running fixtures Max King and Kari Strang in 2018.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.