LOCAL RUNNING
Bend Marathon looking doubtful
The 2020 Bend Marathon and Half, scheduled for April 19, is looking doubtful to go on as planned due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to race organizer Max King.
The event includes a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer, and 5K race on roads and paved trails throughout Bend.
"We have not made a final decision yet but with the updated CDC guidelines it's looking less and less likely we'll be able to have it," King noted in an email to The Bulletin. "We were trying to find creative ways to disperse the crowd. We hope to have a definitive answer later this week after a meeting with the city. If it is canceled we will most likely move forward with a virtual option."
A virtual race would allow runners to choose their own starting line, whether it's a treadmill, street or trail. They then run the race distance and upload their finishing time to race organizers.
"We continue monitoring the national and state guidelines, and are in ongoing conversations with Deschutes County Public Health and with the City of Bend," noted the race's website, bend-marathon.com. "The situation is evolving daily, and we will only be able to proceed if we have the support of local public health, city, and county agencies. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and community is our top priority."
The Bend Marathon course features Bend parks, neighborhoods and the new paved trail through the Deschutes National Forest (paralleling the Cascade Lakes Highway).
—Bulletin staff report
