The Bend Marathon is finally returning to Central Oregon for its sixth edition.
For the first time in three years, the Bend Marathon — as well as the half-marathon, 5-kilometer and 10K races — will take place in-person Sunday morning in and around Bend.
"It feels like a relief just knowing this year we can have it," said Max King, an organizer of the event and a professional runner. "Last year was hard because we thought we could have it but then there was just a lot of questions around it. This year knowing we're going to have it has allowed us to go into it with all of our energy."
King said about 1,600 runners are expected to race on Sunday, including about 700 in the half marathon (13.1 miles) and 250 in the marathon (26.2 miles). In 2019, when the race was last held in-person, more than 2,400 runners and walkers participated in the Bend Marathon’s events.
"I feel pretty good about where we're at," King said. "Everybody is down right now in numbers in most events, anywhere from 30 to 50%. I figured if we got up to 50% of where we were in 2019 we'd be doing pretty good coming out of the pandemic and losing momentum."
The Bend Marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but runners had virtual race options. They do so again this year, and can run their race distance wherever and however they want through May 31, and then upload their finishing time to bend-marathon.com.
Online registration for the in-person races is closed, but runners can register in-person at FootZone in downtown Bend from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The races start and finish in Bend's Old Mill District near the parking lot adjacent to the Hampton Inn. The marathon starts at 7 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 8 a.m., and the 10K and 5K races at 8:30 a.m.
The courses feature Bend parks, neighborhoods and the paved trail through the Deschutes National Forest (paralleling the Cascade Lakes Highway). Runners start from the Old Mill and run into downtown, then head west through Northwest Crossing and Tetherow before connecting to the paved path. The courses are almost entirely paved.
Portions of Galveston Avenue, Harmon Boulevard, Wall Street and Northwest Crossing Drive will be closed to traffic Sunday from about 7 to 9 a.m.
King said about 60% of the runners entered come from outside of Central Oregon.
"So we get people from Portland, Seattle, Northern California," he said. "But the fastest people usually come from Bend."
Founded by the Gorgeous Series in 2015, the Bend Marathon was acquired by Central Oregon running fixtures King and Kari Strang in 2018.
As an avid runner and Central Oregon native, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. owner and general manager Andy Rhine has stepped up to sponsor the Bend Marathon and several other running events in Central Oregon.
"I knew having the Bend Marathon back would be a big lift for our local running community," Rhine said. "As a Sunriver native and Bend High graduate, it's important to me that we keep these local running events alive. I hope to help build off the Bend Marathon’s success by doing our part to help make this event even bigger, better, and more community-focused than ever."
Cascade Lakes produced a seasonal beer based on the race: 26.2 Brew, a true runner’s ale at 4.6% ABV and 20 IBU. Race participants receive a Cascade Lakes beer upon finishing their event.
"I was stoked that they wanted to do that for us this year, and it's good beer, too," King said. "I've been really happy with it. It's really great that they've stepped up to support the running community in Bend. It's awesome."
For more information, visit www.bend-marathon.com.
