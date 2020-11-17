Bend-La Pine pauses activities
On Wednesday, Bend La-Pine Schools will start a two-week pause on all high school activities, aligning with the statewide two-week freeze through Dec. 2 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The guidelines put forth by the state say that high school athletics — which have consisted primarily of conditioning, weight training and skill development — are able to continue under the current guidelines set forth by the Oregon Health Authority during the freeze.
While other Central Oregon schools will continue their activities over the next two weeks, Bend La-Pine Schools see the freeze as a chance to speed up a return to the classroom for students, who have been distance learning since March.
“This two-week pause will assist our community in lowering case counts and achieving our goal of a return to in-person instruction,” Bend-La Pine Schools athletic director Dave Williams wrote in an email to The Bulletin.
“Our staff and students have done tremendous work to meet the changing guidance since June and we look forward to these programs returning on December 3rd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.