Patience and flexibility were musts for nearly an entire year for those involved in Oregon high school sports.
Now, with a green light to start competitions for “fall seasons,” Dave Williams, the athletic director of Bend-La Pine Schools, joined Bulletin Sports Talk to discuss the current landscape of prep sports in Central Oregon and what lies ahead the next couple of months as athletics return.
“There was a lot of anxiety about getting contact sports back going, a lot of people were itching, and frustrated and excited all at the same time, which is understandable,” Williams said. “They opened up a pathway for the contact sports with a lot of things in place on top of the protocols that we have been adhering to for seven, eight, nine months.”
One of the protocols in place by the Governor's office, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon School Activities Association for outdoor contact sports to resume in high- and extreme-risk counties is for each school to “opt-in” to playing by submitting a series of paperwork and waivers.
Every high school football team in Central Oregon opted in, but pushing the paperwork through caused some delays in getting to full-contact practices with gear. Mountain View, Summit and Bend High are now cleared for full-contact practice and have enough time to meet the minimum number of padded practices required to kick off the season on Friday, March 5, the date most area teams have as their season opener.
“All four of our high schools completed all requirements and responsibilities for the opt-in and they started with their helmets (on Tuesday),” Williams said. “I know there were some people frustrated that it wasn’t happening right away. But just like everything that we have been doing, things have to be vetted through … we had to accomplish it the right way. When those things came out our schools got organized and put everything in line and got football teams out there with their protective equipment.”
Because school athletics must follow the county’s guidelines on indoor and outdoor crowd sizes, there will be no spectators initially at the contests. Instead, those who want to watch will have to subscribe to the National Federation of State High School Associations Network to watch games. The gyms and football fields in the district are equipped with cameras to capture the action.
But the rule on spectators could change if Deschutes County drops down another risk level during the season.
“You put two volleyball teams in there and officials and all the personnel to run the events and all the entourage of what is going on, and we are right up to our max," Williams said. "We aren’t going to have spectators for the time being at any of our events. We will reevaluate that as time goes on and as county levels change.”
Aside from orchestrating a return to athletic competition during a pandemic, Williams will be taking over as athletic director at Caldera High School, the new school in Bend that will open this fall. The fourth Bend high school’s sports facilities are nearly complete. Now the focus turns to getting the Caldera High athletic programs fitted with coaches.
The jobs present a unique opportunity for the incoming coaches, Williams said. Because the school is starting with just sophomore and freshman classes, the athletic teams, while playing a varsity schedule, will play against lower-classification programs in team sports.
“We are going to hire coaches to run these programs to varsity standards,” Williams said. “We are looking at opportunities for kids to come in and be with varsity coaches for three to four years. So that is a cool opportunity to come in with and work with the entire program.”
