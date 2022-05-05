The difference between winning and losing a hurdles race can be milliseconds. And it can all come down to finding the sweet spot of jumping high enough to clear the hurdle, yet not so high that it keeps the athlete in the air for too long.
“You want to be right on the bar,” said Bend High sophomore hurdler Sara Rivas. “It is hard mentally because you don’t want to hit the bar. And you can tell when you are too high over the hurdle."
At the Bend City Championships at Summit High Wednesday afternoon, Rivas found that zone and cruised in both the hurdle events, winning by a couple of seconds in each event.
In the 100-meter hurdles, she finished in 15.48 seconds, and she also won the 300 hurdles in 48.18 seconds on a perfect spring day to prove she is the city of Bend's top girls hurdler as just a sophomore.
“She is super impressive,” said Bend High assistant coach Darrell Bushnell. “She was probably the best freshman hurdler last year and she is on track to be the best sophomore hurdler, in my opinion, across the state.”
It did not take long for Bushnell to realize that he would be coaching one of the state’s rising hurdling stars when Rivas first arrived at a Bend High track practice as a freshman last spring.
“She shows up to practice for us and she comes out of the blocks and the explosion is immediate,” Bushnell said. “It is an explosion out of the blocks, it is explosion out of the hurdles, it is the turnover speed, it is the smarts, you name it. She’s got the full package.”
Bushnell is well aware it might come off as biased to say that Rivas is the state’s top sophomore hurdler, but the season Rivas has put together and the times she has clocked make for a strong case.
Her personal best races came April 22 at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field, where she ran 15.38 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 46.58 in the 300 hurdles, which are among the top times for Class 6A hurdlers.
“I’ve been hurdling since I was 8 or 9 years old,” Rivas said. “I just started doing it when I was younger and just never stopped.”
When the Mountain Valley Conference Championships are held next week at McKay High in Salem, Rivas will have the best times in the conference by more than a second in each event.
Only three 6A hurdlers — Oregon City's Harley Daniels, and South Eugene's duo of Catherine Touchette and Olivia Allen — have posted better times in the 100 hurdles, but the margin is thin.
For the next couple of weeks, the goal is shave as much time off her current best time as possible.
"I have to keep getting my times down and improving my form," Rivas said. "It is how fast you can get in and out of the hurdles. The less you can think during the race, the better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.