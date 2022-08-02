Softball America, which covers the sport at all levels and is sometimes called the “bible of softball," updated its high school softball rankings for the class of 2024 on Tuesday, and its top-ranked player resides in Central Oregon.
Bend High’s junior-to-be Addisen Fisher topped the list of 50 players from across the county. "There’s no one better in Oregon than Fisher," noted the blurb in Softball America.
Through two seasons with the Lava Bears, Fisher has been nothing short of stellar. She has twice been named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and helped Bend to a 47-3 record the past two seasons, including a trip to the Class 6A state semifinals this past spring, where the Bears fell to Oregon City 4-0.
This past season, Fisher struck out 259 batters in 122 1/3 innings pitched and boasted a microscopic 0.46 earned run average while holding opponents to a .096 batting average. Seven times she tossed a no-hitter, two of them perfect games.
In the batter’s box, Fisher hit 13 home runs with 32 RBIs on 51 hits while batting .510 as a sophomore.
There will be a few changes for the Lava Bears and Fisher going forward. Bend High will move down from Class 6A to Class 5A, along with all the other Bend-area high schools, and will surely be one of the contenders for a 5A state title.
Starting Sept. 1, college coaches will be able to have recruiting conversations with Fisher and plan official visits. Per NCAA rules, Division I programs are not allowed to be in contact or arrange unofficial visits with a school’s athletic department until Sept. 1 of the athlete’s junior year of high school.
—Bulletin staff report
