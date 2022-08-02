bsb
Bend's Addisen Fisher (11) pitches during a softball playoff game against Oregon City at Bend High School this past season.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Softball America, which covers the sport at all levels and is sometimes called the “bible of softball," updated its high school softball rankings for the class of 2024 on Tuesday, and its top-ranked player resides in Central Oregon.

Bend High’s junior-to-be Addisen Fisher topped the list of 50 players from across the county. "There’s no one better in Oregon than Fisher," noted the blurb in Softball America.

