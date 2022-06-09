Bend High's Addisen Fisher connects with a pitch for a home run against McMinnville in a 6A state playoff game on May 28. Fisher hit two solo home runs in the Lava Bears' 13-3 state quarterfinal victory.
Bend High sophomore Addisen Fisher was named Gatorade Oregon Softball Player of the Year on Thursday for the second straight season. She is just the third Oregon softball player to win the award multiple times.
At 5 a.m. Thursday, Fisher was handed a phone from her mother with the brightness turned up way too high. Once her eyes adjusted, she read the good news.
“I saw it and couldn’t fall back asleep," she said. "I was so excited.”
The award recognizes athletic, academic and character excellence. In the classroom, Fisher maintained a 4.09 grade-point average and outside of the classroom and ballfield, she volunteers at the American Red Cross and is a mentor and coach of youth softball players in Central Oregon.
The 6A Mountain Valley Conference’s Player and Pitcher of the Year helped the Lava Bears to a conference title and their best season in school history, advancing all the way to the Class 6A state semifinals.
“It is nerve-wracking. I had such a great season last year, there was some pressure to do what you did last year but even better," Fisher said. "It is super fun, even if you don’t get it, the athletes who do are very deserving. It is a fun competition with the best players in the state.”
The sophomore right-hander went 20-1 with a 0.46 earned run average, striking out 259 batters in 122 1/3 innings, throwing six no-hitters and two perfect games in the pitcher's circle this season. In the batter's box, she hit .510, with 13 home runs and 23 RBIs.
Her ability in both the pitcher’s circle and in the batter’s box has turned Fisher into one of the nation’s top college prospects and a nightmare to play and coach against.
“Not only does Addisen pitch lights-out, she hits leadoff, runs the bases for herself (instead of exiting for a pinch-runner) and then goes in the dugout and cheers for her teammates,” said McNary coach Kelly Parsell in a press release. “Her composure on the field is elite.”
Fisher is a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
