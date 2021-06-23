PREP SOFTBALL
Bend's Fisher is Oregon POY
She was named the All-City Pitcher of the Year, was selected to the Class 6A all-state first team, and now, Addisen Fisher is the Gatorade Oregon Softball Player of the Year.
Not a bad high school debut season for the Bend High freshman.
“It has been a really exciting week,” Fisher said. “I never thought I would be at this point. I was surprised I got the award because I knew that a lot of the finalists are really good players. I was surprised to get that email."
Both in the pitcher’s circle and in the batter’s box, Fisher was a driving force in the Lava Bears' 18-1 record this past spring. Fisher is the first Gatorade Oregon Softball Player of the Year from Bend High.
Fisher went 9-0 with a 0.25 ERA, struck out 127 batters and threw three no-hitters (two perfect games). She batted .574 and hit six home runs for the Lava Bears. Of all 50 softball players of the year around the country, Fisher was the only freshman to receive the award.
—Bulletin staff report
