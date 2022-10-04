For some, choosing a college to attend is a challenging decision in which a clear answer never materializes. But for Addisen Fisher, it was crystal clear.
Fisher, Bend High softball's superstar junior pitcher, will head to Westwood, California, to play softball for the UCLA Bruins, the team she grew up watching and her dream school, she announced on social media.
I’m so excited to announced that I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at UCLA! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my softball journey🙏🏻I’m so excited to see what the future holds. GO BRUINS!!💙💛 @UCLASoftball@NWBullets18goldpic.twitter.com/lnjLRPAJOb
“I’m so excited to announced that I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at UCLA!” Fisher wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my softball journey. I’m so excited to see what the future holds. GO BRUINS!!”
“UCLA has always been my dream school,” Fisher told The Bulletin. “That is where I always wanted to end up. When I stepped foot on campus I knew, I had that fuzzy feeling that everyone talks about.”
The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon became one of the most coveted high school softball prospects in the country, topping the list of Extra Innings Softball as its publication’s top-rated Class of 2024 player.
On the mound, Fisher finished her sophomore season with a .46 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 122.1 innings pitched. And at the plate, Fisher boasted a .510 batting average with 51 hits, 13 home runs and 50 runs scored on the Lava Bears’ state semifinal team.
When the NCAA contact period opened for teams to speak directly with recruits on Sept. 1, Fisher's phone blew up with calls and text messages from some of the country’s top college softball programs, all wanting her to come to their campus for one of her five allowed official visits.
Fisher had already taken a visit to Oklahoma — winner of four of the last six College World Series — the previous weekend, and additional official visits were planned for Georgia, Stanford and Oregon.
In the end, 13-time College World Series champion UCLA won out.
“Something about it made me feel so at home and so at peace,” Fisher said. “I sobbed last night, so happy. I slept the best I had in years. I’m so happy with my decision.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.