For some, choosing a college to attend is a challenging decision in which a clear answer never materializes. But for Addisen Fisher, it was crystal clear.

Fisher, Bend High softball's superstar junior pitcher, will head to Westwood, California, to play softball for the UCLA Bruins, the team she grew up watching and her dream school, she announced on social media.

