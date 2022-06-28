The awards keep rolling in for Bend High’s Addisen Fisher and Summit’s Nani Deperro.
Each were named winners at the Oregon Sports Awards in their respective sports — softball for Fisher and boys soccer for Deperro. Both received automatic nominations for the awards by being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in their sport.
Deperro, who led the Storm to the state title this past fall and is off to play at the University of Washington, joins Fiona Max (2019, 2020 cross-country), Matthew Maton (2013, 2014 cross-country), Christina Edwards (2016 girls soccer), Tommy Brewer (2015 boys swimming), Olivia Loberg (2019 girls golf), and Carter Quigley (2017 boys tennis) as Summit athletes who have won the award in the last decade.
Fisher, one of the nation's top sophomore pitchers, is Bend High’s first award winner since 2011-12.
Central Oregon had other finalists for the awards as well. Summit had three finalists in Teaghan Knox (cross-county), Sam Renner (golf), and Caden Harris (basketball). Bend’s Gracie Goewey was nominated for softball and La Pine’s Kira Kerr was a finalist for girls wrestling.
—Bulletin staff report
