With less than a month of the regular season left, Bend High volleyball has come to splitting hairs when evaluating its performance.
After Thursday night's three-set sweep of Summit (25-18, 25-13, 25-19), the Lava Bears remain undefeated in non-tournament games, clinched a sweep over the Bend-area high schools, won their 23rd straight Mountain Valley Conference set dating back to Sept. 7, and remain at or near the top of the OSAA rankings.
And yet …
“Serving percentage is a little lower than we want,” said Bend High coach Kristin Cooper. “We get momentum and then we shoot ourselves in the foot with service errors. We have to stay steady with those things.”
When you are having the year that the Lava Bears are, entering the final stretch of the season with eyes on a state title, there is not much to gripe about.
“There isn’t much that I can complain about,” said senior libero Marin Montagne. “The fact that we don't have one superstar, we are really well rounded, everything is there and it is exciting to see how that goes together really well.”
Of course, there was plenty for Cooper to be excited about after the win. The offense spread the ball around — five different players had at least four kills — and the efforts in practice along with the chemistry developed away from the court are starting to manifest into a special season for Bend High.
“Winning is executing and being our best. With this lineup and these players we don’t have a ton of weaknesses — that is pretty exciting,” Cooper said. “That has created these wins, all the girls stepping up into their roles and buying into them. The wins come when you work hard, and these girls have been working hard.”
The Lava Bears are a senior-heavy team and have relied on them throughout the course of the year. Marley Hardgrave and Gracie Piper are forces in the middle and are aggressive at the net, and Montagne digs nearly every loose ball before it hits the ground.
But it is the cub on the team that may have carved out an important role down the stretch.
Traditionally a middle blocker, Chloe LeLuge was not expecting to play such a prominent role as a sophomore, thinking she would be waiting behind Hardgrave and Piper in the middle.
“As a sophomore, I thought I was going to be sitting out most of the games while I worked my way up,” said LeLuge, the varsity team's lone sophomore.
But Cooper had different ideas for the lengthy, athletic and coachable sophomore, moving her to outside hitter and giving the team lineup flexibility.
“It is all kind of clicking with her,” Cooper said. “I’m taking advantage of that versatility, playing her at both outside hitter and middle blocker. I think it has opened up blocks, and she is a dominant force at the net.”
Against the Storm, LeLuge led the Lava Bears with 12 kills. She could be the piece the team needs to remain one of the state’s top teams as the regular season closes and the postseason begins.
“She brought that extra step that we needed — and the height,” Montagne said. “She puts the ball away with no problems, and she knows how to adjust to different steps. She has really stepped up this season.”
Bend High has three upcoming trips over the mountains to face tough opponents in South Salem, McNary and Sprague. And two of the state’s top teams — Jesuit and West Linn — will be making the trip to Central Oregon on Oct. 9 for the Bend Clearwater Classic Tournament.
“We are going to see some big teams,” Cooper said, "which I am really excited about.”
