Bend High volleyball coach Kristin Cooper said she gets chills when she starts thinking about the potential of her team this fall — and for good reason.
In only their second match of the season, the fourth-ranked Lava Bears sent a message that they are not a team to be taken lightly as they defeated the sixth-ranked Storm in four sets (25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15) Tuesday night in a packed and loud Summit High gym.
“This win said we are ready for the season and that we can live up to being ranked No. 4 in the state,” said Bend High senior middle blocker Marley Hardgrave, who led the Lava Bears with four blocks.
The two Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference programs entered the season with high expectations and hopes of making the state tournament. Summit has twice made it to the final site since joining the 6A ranks in 2018, while Bend, 5A state champions in 2016 and 2017, has yet to reach the 6A state tournament.
A conference win against a cross-town rival was a step in the right direction for the Lava Bears.
“Very happy with the win, very happy with how the girls came out. This early in the season when your offense is still trying to come together, your serving and passing need to be there and that was there for us tonight,” said Cooper, pointing to Bend's 10 aces and passing average of more than 2.0. “That is what kept us in the game.”
Tuesday night's match provided an atmosphere that has been missing in Oregon high school sports since early 2020. There was significant pent-up energy released from both student sections.
The Bend High students looked as though they were headed to a soiree after the match, while the Summit students were decked out in camouflage ready for a “bear hunt.” (Many of the spectators in the tightly packed gymnasium did not have their masks over their mouths and noses, in clear violation of the Oregon state mandate, which requires that masks be worn in all indoor spaces.)
“It took a little to get used to because it was so loud, but it really hyped us up," Hardgrave said.
After playing contests with no spectators this past spring, an intense atmosphere for a regular-season volleyball match was more than welcomed.
“This is what we love,” Cooper said. “This is what I love about having this season and having kids in the bleachers. The student sections coming together and going back and forth brings energy to the court. It makes it fun.”
The crazed crowd and the intensity of the rivalry was a bit of a test for Summit’s first-year coach Ban Tat, coaching in his second match with the Storm.
“We had to get the girls to settle down a bit because they were so hyped,” Tat said. “Things were crazy out there.”
Summit scored the first six points of the first set, but Bend would ultimately pull away and win the set. Summit evened the match by taking the second set, but from there on out, the Bears dominated, winning the third and fourth sets handily.
“They are tall,” Tat said of the Lava Bears. “You can’t hit around them all the time, sometimes you have to force it. Bend was basically a brick wall out there tonight.”
Cooper pointed to senior libero Marin Montagne as a steady presence both on the court with her defense and off the court keeping the team focused.
“She would not let a ball fall on our side,” said Cooper of Montagne, who led the team with 15 digs. “I was really proud of the way she played tonight. Her being a senior captain, her leadership brought the rest of the team together.”
Despite the loss, Tat is not worried too much about the outcome in Summit's second conference match of the year. Not long after the contest, he was already eager for the rematch, set for Sept. 30 at Bend High.
“This team has grit and they are fighters,” Tat said of his Storm squad. “I’m proud of them regardless of the outcome. I see a lot of potential in this team and think that we can still go very far.”
Even after the win, Cooper said she would like to see her team play faster, develop its offense and improve its blocking. She said she hopes the victory propels the Lava Bears to continue to work together to reach their lofty goals.
“Having a win like this, this early in the season, is exciting,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to see this group continue to grow and develop together because they have a ton of potential.”
