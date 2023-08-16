The names and faces won’t be the only things different about the Bend High volleyball team this coming fall.
With key departures from last year’s squad, the style of play that took the Lava Bears to the championship match last fall will be changed up as well.
“We definitely had more fire at the net and were more dynamic last year,” said Bend coach Kristin Cooper. “We are kinda changing that this year. We are going to try and keep the ball off the ground and make other teams make errors. It is going to be a slightly different scheme.
“It is going to challenge them, but the girls I have like challenges.”
As Cooper predicted, the girls are ready to take on the new style of play.
“I think our defense is really good,” said standout senior Chloe LeLuge. “It can be hard to hone in the heart and determination on defense, but this team already has that. We just have to work on our techniques that go along with it. Once we get that done, we will be fine from there.”
Added junior Lucy Schuller: “I feel like (Cooper) has been getting us ready for this season. Last season, even if people weren’t playing as much, she was still training us and getting us ready for the next season. I feel like that is why Bend volleyball is consistently good.”
Since 2016, the Lava Bears have reached three Class 5A state title games, winning two of them. And during their four-year stint in Class 6A, the Lava Bears boasted a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Of the nine players who saw the court in last year’s state title match, which the Lava Bears lost to Crescent Valley, five have graduated, including outside hitter Jillian Stein and libero Natalie Reveles, who were both second-team all-state players.
But it is always nice to have one of the state’s top players still on the roster, and the Lava Bears certainly have that in LeLuge.
As a junior, LeLuge was named the 5A’s co-Player of the Year along with Wilsonville’s Makenna Wiepert.
The 6-foot-3-inch LeLuge, who is committed to play volleyball at Cal Poly, has been an impact player for the Lava Bears since her sophomore season. Now she is the player whom the younger players look up to — both figuratively and literally.
“What I’ve really seen this year is her being more vocal,” said Cooper, who is a Cal Poly volleyball alumnus. “She has stayed quiet and learned from the leaders ahead of her, and this year I’ve seen her take control. That has been really fun as a coach seeing that development."
“It is different being the oldest and having a better understanding of the game,” LeLuge said. “But it also doesn’t feel that different, it is still fun and volleyball.”
With eight seniors graduating from last year’s 22-win team, some of the returning players who saw time on the court last year will be taking on different roles this fall.
Schuller, who played middle blocker and outside hitter as a sophomore, will take over some setting duties, and junior Brook Braude will slide into the libero spot.
“It is going to be a hybrid lineup,” Cooper said. “You are going to see a lot of different girls playing different positions. It is going to take a lot of work and the girls know it. The girls have worked really hard on their conditioning during the summer because they are going to be running all over the court. There are going to be nine girls going all over the place.”
The Lava Bears wrapped up tryouts on Wednesday and are now getting ready to spend a week on the Big Island of Hawaii playing in the Labor Day Volleyball Classic. While on the island, the Lava Bears will get a chance to play against teams that have a similar style to the way Bend will try to play this season.
“I’m excited to go over there and play,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to play the Hawaii teams because they are known for this type of play (that we want to play), because they aren’t as tall as a team. That is how we are going to be this year. Having the girls play against a defensive, ball-control type of play, I’m excited for that.”
