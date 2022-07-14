Since 2006, five different local volleyball teams have (Summit, Bend High, Crook County, Ridgeview, Sisters and Culver) combined to win 19 state titles.
That is a lot for an area with 13 (now 14) high schools.
Bend High volleyball coach Kristen Cooper joined Bulletin Sports Talk for a conversation on what makes Central Oregon a volleyball hub and building a program into a contender.
Editor’s note: These responses have been shortened and edited for clarity.
What makes Central Oregon a volleyball hub?
You have some coaches and people here that love the sport and that are very knowledgeable in it. And I think that they share that passion with the younger generation that is coming through.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
What was it like in the late 2000s and the mid-2010s when multiple Central Oregon teams were in contention for state titles?
Every time you go into one of those local team competitions everyone is up for it. We are still small-town in that way where you get huge crowds at these games. It is awesome to have that competition here because it makes you better.
After spending the last four years at 6A and now moving back to 5A, what is the biggest difference in the classifications?
A lot of the 6A schools have a strength in just about every position and have two to three players at every position. In 5A, you can get away with doing really well with three or four really good players. Competing against private schools, there is no weak server, there is no weak rotation where you try and build points because they are strong at every spot.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.