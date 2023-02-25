Neve Gerard missed the combined nordic skiing state title last season by 1 second. So the Bend High junior was eager to return to the state championships this year for another shot.

Gerard won the girls combined title and helped lead the Lava Bear girls to the team championship Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association nordic state championships at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.