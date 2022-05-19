Bend High softball

Members of the Bend High softball team gather to watch as their teammates hang a Mountain Valley Conference softball championship banner on the centerfield fence Thursday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

PREP SOFTBALL

Bend High is MVC's best

Hanging on the outfield wall of the Bend High softball field is a championship banner marking an accomplishment that will likely never be replicated.

In their final year in Class 6A’s Mountain Valley Conference, the Lava Bears claimed the conference title with 13 wins to just one loss. Bend finished the regular season 26-1.

The Lava Bears clinched the title this past weekend with a two-game sweep of McNary, which had entered Saturday’s doubleheader undefeated in league play.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

“It's so rewarding to see the success of the girls after these two pandemic-filled years,” said Bend coach Tom Mauldin. “So many unknowns, so many fears. Yet, they persevered.

“They worked hard and it's great to see well-deserved recognition coming their way,” Mauldin continued. “They epitomize our team belief: 'Pride plus passion produces positive performance with proper preparation.' It is so very true with this team. Couldn't be more proud of them.”

The Lava Bears ended the season second in the OSAA rankings and had the fewest losses in 6A. They will host a first-round playoff game on Monday against an opponent yet to be determined.

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.