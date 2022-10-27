Since August, volleyball teams have been building — through tryouts, weekend tournaments, and the ebbs and flows of regular-season play — for a chance to reach the playoffs and potentially win a state championship.
Seven Central Oregon teams in five separate classifications are still in the hunt with the playoffs starting this week, and six of those teams open their postseasons on Saturday.
“We are ready to go,” said Bend High coach Kristin Cooper. “This is what you work all year for, to get to the postseason. That is where I get my joy, going into the postseason — seeing the team all come together.”
The Lava Bears, Summit, Ridgeview, Crook County, Sisters, Culver and Central Christian — which won its first-round playoff match 3-2 (25-16, 25-17, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11) over Ione/Arlington Wednesday evening — are now all one win away from advancing to their respective classification’s state tournament.
Bend High and Sisters are the only Central Oregon teams this fall to claim conference championships — and both had extended postseason runs last year. The Lava Bears finished third at the 6A state tournament, while the Outlaws were the 4A runners-up.
Cooper believes that last year’s run to the state semifinals has helped prepare the No. 4 Lava Bears heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. home match against No. 13 Putnam with a shot at the 5A state tournament in Forest Grove on the line.
“They really enjoyed last year,” Cooper said. “Having that experience is going to help us going into the tournament. We are preparing for Putnam. There is that carrot to get into the tournament next weekend.”
The Outlaws, the champions of the Mountain Valley Conference, earned the top seed 3A seed, a feat they also accomplished last year competing in the 4A field.
“We are excited to be in that number one spot,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush. “We have had a great season, although we have had some ups and downs, and we have overcome those and we are ready to play Saturday.”
As the top seed, Rush is well aware that there is a little added pressure — especially for a team that moved down to 3A from 4A in the recent OSAA reclassification — and that opposing teams are going to give their best effort to spring an upset.
“There is a target on your back, everyone is ready to play you,” Rush said. “We have to be able to energize and be motivated for those games.”
No. 1 Sisters hosts No. 16 Westside Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a chance to reach the 3A state tournament at Springfield High School.
Wins on Saturday guarantee at least two more matches in the eight-team, double-elimination state tournaments set for Nov. 4-5 in various locations around the state.
In other 5A playoffs, No. 9 Ridgeview plays at No. 8 South Albany and No. 11 Summit plays at No. 6 La Salle for a chance to advance to the Class 5A state tournament.
No. 8 Crook County needs to beat No. 9 Marist Catholic in Prineville to advance to the 4A state tournament, also held at Springfield High.
Both the 2A and the 1A state tournaments are set for Ridgeview High School in Redmond. No. 5 Culver needs to beat No. 12 Lowell to advance to the 2A quarterfinals, while No. 14 Central Christian needs to pull an upset on the road against No. 3 St. Paul.
All the Central Oregon teams remaining have played at least 20 matches this fall. And only one more is guaranteed, which is not lost on Cooper.
“This is our last week with this group,” Cooper said. “You never get to play with this group together again.”
