Bend High to offer softball camps
In the month of July, Bend High softball will offer camps at Bend’s Skyliners Sports Complex, with a focus on throwing, hitting, pitching, base running and catching skills. Game-like situations will also be taught.
The camp is limited to 40 players. There will be a dozen coaches for the camp, several of whom are current collegiate softball players.
The Blue Division, scheduled for July 13-16, is for incoming 7th through incoming 9th-graders and 2020 high school freshmen who did not get to play their season this spring. The upper-level camp, scheduled for July 6-9, has already been filled and is not accepting anymore signups.
Cost is $99 for Bend Parks and Recreation in-district residents and includes a camp T-shirt.
To register, visit www.bendparksandrec.org or call 541-389-7275. For additional questions, contact Bend High softball coach Tom Mauldin at 541-948-9501.
If your school or team is hosting sports camps this summer, please send information to sports@bendbulletin.com.
— Bulletin staff report
