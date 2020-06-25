The Bend High athletic community lost a prominent supporter this month.
Oeyvind “Ovey” Summers passed away on June 14. He was 78 years old.
Summers was always around the Bend High sports programs. He was a team manager while attending Bend High in the 1960s and did not stop serving and supporting the Lava Bears throughout his entire adult life.
Former Bend High football coach and athletic director Craig Walker has fond memories of Summers.
Summers was a fixture around the football program. When Walker was coaching, not a week would go by without Summers making at least one appearance at the daily practices.
He was a frequent visitor in the locker room, and attended all games often wearing a letterman’s jacket with patches of all the Lava Bears’ sports teams. He got to select the Ovey Summers Mr. Football Award at the end of each season.
“Around award season I would call him,” Walker recently recalled. “And he would say ‘I got two of them, I have to decide.’ And I would tell him it is OK to hand out two.”
When he was in high school, when Bend High was the only school in town, one of Summers’ duties would be to run several blocks from where the team practiced at a community stadium to the school just to call an ambulance if a player would get injured.
Later, Bend High got its own practice facility on campus and a blue-and-gold golf cart to get from one place to another easier and quicker.
“That’s when he told me, ‘Your managers have it so easy now,’ ” Walker recalled.
“‘I had to run five blocks just to make a phone call!’ ”
Whether he was working at the Shell gas station, Skyline Steakhouse, or wherever, Summers was ready to talk Lava Bear sports with anybody.
“Everybody loved Ovey,” Walker said.
Thorson returns to head Sisters football programGary Thorson will return as the head coach of the Sisters football program, a title he held for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.
The Sisters’ athletic director will not only be adding coaching football to his duties, but also leading the school’s wrestling program.
The triple duties within the athletic department was not part of the plan for Thorson. But after Neil Fendall stepped down as head football coach following the 2019 season, Sisters began searching for his replacement.
“I was wanting to get back into coaching, but maybe not this much,” Thorson said with a laugh.
Shortly after Thorson narrowed down a list of 15 candidates to five, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and potential teaching positions were lost. At least one candidate did not feel comfortable moving his family without a teaching job available, Thorson said.
The second round of applicants a month into the shutdown yielded similar results — potential coaches would not be able to land teaching positions at the school.
The search for a replacement wrestling coach was a similar situation.
Fendall, who was the head coach for the previous three seasons at Sisters, will return as an assistant.
Thorson and Fendall coached together as assistants at Linfield College in McMinnville prior to Sisters.
“We are looking forward to this, but the big question is, ‘Are we going to have football?’” Thorson said. “We are going to get ready like we are having it.”
Mumm awarded by refereesThe 2019-2020 Oregon Athletic Officials Association Meritorious Sportsmanship award has been given to Crook County boys basketball coach Jason Mumm.
The Central Oregon basketball officials nominated Mumm and then the OAOA voted for the former Vale and La Pine coach, who recalls receiving one technical foul this past season — which he said he deserved.
“I just try to treat all officials the same and treat everyone with respect,” Mumm said. “You understand that players make mistakes, coaches make mistakes, officials make mistakes. They aren’t going to get everything right. Just being able to make things smooth for everyone involved is kind of my thought process when I go into games.”
Mumm, in his first season leading the Cowboys, helped them capture their first league title since 1948 and make their first state tournament appearance in program history. Crook County split its two games in the 5A state tournament in Corvallis before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play just before the 4th/6th place game.
There will be a short ceremony Friday at 1 p.m. in the Crook County High gym where Mumm will receive his award.
