MEDFORD — No. 2 South Medford roared to a big early lead Friday night and charged past No. 15 Bend High for the second time this season, winning 70-34 in the second round of the Class 6A girls basketball state playoffs. The host Panthers led 24-5 after the first quarter and pulled away in the second half after the Lava Bears closed within 33-21 by halftime.
Bend, which lost 75-48 at home to South Medford in its season opener, finished with an overall record of 18-7. That included a 64-51 win over Grant in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lava Bears, the No. 3 team from the Mountain Valley Conference, trailed 9-0 before getting on the board at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter against a Panthers team that was No. 1 from the Southwest Conference.
South Medford (24-3) will ride a 15-game winning streak into the eight-team 6A state championship tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
Also Friday:
Girls basketball: 4A state playoffs
No. 8 Cottage Grove 60, No. 9 Madras 43: COTTAGE GROVE — The White Buffaloes’ season ended with a first-round road loss that snapped their three-game winning streak. Madras, the No. 2 team from the Tri-Valley Conference, finished the season with a record of 15-9. Dominique Walker led Madras with 12 points. Cottage Grove, No. 1 from the Sky-Em League, improved to 19-6-1 and advances to the eight-team 4A state championship tournament starting Thursday at Forest Grove High School.
Boys basketball: 1A state tournament
No. 8 Ione 61, No. 4 Trinity Lutheran 59: BAKER CITY — It was a short stay at the Class 1A state championship tournament for Trinity Lutheran. The fourth-seeded Saints (24-5) fell 61-59 to No. 8 Ione (21-7) in a consolation semifinal game Friday morning at Baker High School. Trinity, which lost to No. 5 seed Nixyaawii in a Thursday quarterfinal, trailed most of the way against Ione and was down by eight points with less than four minutes left. The Saints made a late push to get within one point but could not complete the comeback. In his final game for Trinity, senior Matthew Eidler finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Another senior, Cash Niemeyer, had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Scooty Gilbert scored 14 points for Trinity Lutheran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.