BEAVERTON — It was a Central Oregon sweep at the Class 5A state swimming championships Saturday afternoon at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, with Bend High and Summit each claiming titles.
The Bend girls team won its program’s fourth state title, finishing with two record-breaking relay teams, three individual champions, and just enough depth to finish with 67 team points, 15 ahead of second-place Mountain View.
“It was just fun to watch the girls have a good time,” said Bend High coach Brandon Powers. “They had the best experience that they could at a high school swim meet.”
The state record times that the Lava Bears’ 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams set at the district meet last Saturday, were shattered at the state meet.
The two relay teams — freshman Maddie Thornton, sophomore Kamryn Meskill, junior Jacquelyn Horning and senior Grace Benson — broke the 5A records with a time of 1 minute and 36.06 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:28.29 in the 400 freestyle relay.
But Bend was not the only team to break records in relays on Saturday. Mountain View’s 200 medley relay team of junior Sienna LeFeber, senior Kinley Wigle, freshman Emma Bronson and junior Lexi Williams broke the 5A record with a time of 1:46.89.
“I think we knew that we could do it,” Wigle said. “We were talking about it behind the blocks before the race. We were pretty pumped up for it. We were happy to break the record, but we weren’t shocked.”
On top of the two relay titles, Meskill repeated as champion in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.11. She also picked up a title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.53, which broke the previous 5A record set by Summit’s Merritt Allen in 2016.
The Summit boys won their 11th title in program history and first since 2015. The Storm had just one state champion in Liam Gilman, who won the 100 breaststroke, but relied on their overall depth to finish with 69 points.
After claiming the Intermountain Conference title last week, Summit coach Jennifer Robeson was unsure of how the state meet would turn out in the first year back competing in 5A after spending the previous four competing in 6A.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” Robeson said. “They all outswam their times and we couldn’t be more proud of them. It was all about the depth. You can have one star on the team but that doesn’t make a whole team. You need a team. We had three really strong relays, depth in multiple events, and that is what you need to win.”
While Summit had the team title, Caldera sophomore Campbell McKean picked up titles in both the 200 individual medley (1:54.26) and 100 backstroke (51.01) — both in dominating fashion.
“I knew from yesterday’s (prelims) that I was going to be ahead,” said McKean, who became the first boys state champion in school history. “At that point you just have to race against the clock and try to get the best time and not worry about anyone else.”
Final results
Event winners and local placers
200-yard Medley relay
Girls
1. Mountain View (Sienna LeFeber, Kinley Wigle, Emma Bronson, Lexi Williams) 1:46.89.
4. Summit (Ginger Kierfer, Skye Knox, Clara Husaby, Adelyn Malone) 1:53.35
6. Bend (Ella Herron, Hadley Hayes, Olive Shatting, Sienna Nissen) 1:56.76
Boys
1. Crescent Valley, 1:39.84
2. Summit (Kian Warnock, Liam Gilman, Hunter McGrane, Landon Egeland) 1:39.96
5. Redmond (Nolan Gorman, Dylan Hall, Asa Messner, Stewart Bolic) 1:47.10
200 Freestyle
Girls
1. Helana Jones, Wilsonville, 1:47.15
2. Maddie Thornton, Bend, 1:51.06
3. Bridget Sortor, Summit, 1:53.94
5. Sienna LeFeber, Mountain View, 1:56.69
6. Clara Husaby, Summit, 1:56.93
Boys
1. Thomas Olsen, Parkrose, 1:39.38
2. Landon Egeland, Summit, 1:44.07
3. Holden Short, Summit, 1:44.13
200 Individual medley
Girls
1. Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill, 2:00.45
2. Kinley Wigle, Mountain View, 2:04.44
3. Grace Benson, Bend, 2:05.87
Boys
1. Campbell McKean, Caldera, 1:52.44
3. Liam Gilman, Summit, 2:01.10
5. Brecken Egeland, Summit, 2:05.17
50 Freestyle
Girls
1. Kamryn Meskill, Bend, 23.11
3. Lexi Williams, Mountain View, 23.88
5. Adeline Bennett, Summit, 24.51
Boys
1. Conner Dickerson, West Albany, 21.53
2. Kian Warnock, Summit, 22.13
6. Stewart Bolic, Redmond, 23.23
100 Butterfly
Girls
1. Kamryn Meskill, Bend, 55.53
2. Emma Bronson, Mountain View, 57.55
5. Clara Husaby, Summit, 59.83
Boys
1. Julian Hernandez, Parkrose, 51.26
2. Makalu Ostrom, Bend, 52.73
5. Carlton Christian, Mountain View, 53.99
100 Freestyle
Girls
1. Helena Jones, Wilsonville, 49.26
2. Lexi Williams, Mountain View, 52.62
Boys
1. Connor Dickerson, West Albany, 47.24
2. Makalu Ostrom, Bend, 48.86
6. Stewart Bolic, Redmond, 51.38
500 Freestyle
Girls
1. Ginger Kiefer, Summit, 4:58.60
3. Bridget Sortor, Summit, 5:04.37
4. Ava Swigart, Caldera, 5:05.44
6. Hadley Hayes, Bend, 5:14.68
Boys
1. Thomas Olsen, Parkrose, 4:26.52
2. Landon Egeland, Summit, 4:34.52
3. Holden Short, Summit, 4:39.52
200 Freestyle relay
Girls
1. Bend (Kamryn Meskill, Jacquelyn Horning, Maddie Thornton, Grace Benson) 1:36.06
2. Mountain View (Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber, Emma Bronson, Lexi Williams) 1:38.63
3. Summit (Adeline Bennett, Adelyn Malone, Skye Knox, Bridget Sortor) 1:42.76
Boys
1. West Albany 1:30.65
2. Summit (Brecken Egeland, Hunter McGrane, Liam Gilman, Holden Short) 1:33.10
6. Redmond (Nolan Gorman, Asa Messner, Dylan Hall, Stewart Bolic) 1:36.72
100 Backstroke
Girls
1. Maddie Thornton, Bend, 55.80
2. Ginger Kiefer, Summit, 56.99
4. Sienna LeFeber, Mountain View, 57.82
Boys
1. Campbell McKean, Caldera, 51.01
4. Kian Warnock, Summit, 54.92
100 breaststroke
Girls
1. Viola Teglassy, Crescent Valley, 1:02.51
2. Grace Benson, Bend, 1:03.32
3. Kinley Wigle, Mountain View, 1:03.49’
5. Molly Konop, Redmond, 1:05.12
Boys
1. Liam Gilman, Summit, 59.95
400 Freestyle relay
Girls
1. Bend (Jacquelyn Horning, Kamryn Meskill, Maddie Thornton, Grace Benson) 3:28.29
2. Summit (Bridget Sortor, Adeline Bennett, Clara Husaby, Ginger Kiefer) 3:37.52
Boys
1. Crescent Valley, 3:17.13
2. Summit (Holden Short, Brecken Egeland, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock) 3:21.09
Team scores
Girls — Bend 67, Mountain View 52, Summit 49, Crescent Valley 41, Canby 36, Churchill 23, Wilsonville 14, Hood River Valley 7, Central 6, Silverton 4, Caldera 3, South Albany 3, Redmond 2, Central 1
Boys — Summit 69, Crescent Valley 58, West Albany 51, Parkrose 26, Wilsonville 18, Hood River Valley 16, Caldera 14, Silverton 12, Canby 11, Bend 9, Woodburn 8, Redmond 8, Ashland 4, Mountain View 2, Dallas 1, Lebanon 1
