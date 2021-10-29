In a world where passing the football is all the rage, Bend High begged the question, "Why pass when you can win?" in its 49-3 victory over Mountain View Friday night that snapped a six-game losing streak to its rival.
The Lava Bears (3-6 overall, 1-5 Special District 6) were on the run all night at Mountain View. In fact, senior quarterback Seve Castillo did not attempt a single pass the entire game. Not that he needed to, as the Lava Bears scored on their first six possessions — all rushing touchdowns — against the Cougars (3-6, 1-5).
“It feels nice to get off the schneid,” said Bend High coach Matt Craven. "I felt like we really controlled the game from the outset on the offensive and defensive line and that pretty much told the story of the game."
The offensive line of seniors Sean Deane, Eric Peters and Alex Roath, and juniors Nolan Knapp and Jaden Whitworth paved the way for a dominant rushing attack.
As a team, the Lava Bears ran the ball 39 times for 285 yards and six touchdowns, and senior running back Malakai Nutter ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Castillo and junior running back Jack Sorenson also had rushing touchdowns.
“It was just wide open,” Nutter said. “Our offensive line was so dominant that I could tell pretty early that they weren’t going to stop us.”
The offensive line’s efforts against Mountain View were rewarded with a trick play that resulted in Deane taking a hand off, showing off his speed and rumbling for an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Lava Bears a 35-0 lead.
“That is an old, old Bend High play that (former longtime head coach) Craig Walker brought in and we try to run it once a year,” Craven said. “It just seemed like the best time to do it.”
Mountain View, also known for a vaunted rushing attack, had a challenging time establishing any type of rhythm on the ground.
The Lava Bears bottled up Sayre Williamson, who came in with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, holding the senior running back to 48 yards on 17 carries. And with senior quarterback Jakoby Moss out due to injury and sophomore Connor Crum in his place, the Cougar passing attack had a tough time moving the ball as well.
The Lava Bear defense came up with two interceptions. The first was by junior linebacker Austin Baker on the Cougars' opening possession, and the second came late in the fourth quarter when Sam Armstrong returned his pick for a touchdown.
“In a game like this where they want to run the ball and we want to run the ball you can usually see a lot about the game in the first three drives,” Craven said. “The fact that we were able to rip big runs inside and stymie their bread-and-butter plays, I thought boded well for us. We got a couple of turnovers which help in games like these. I thought we played a complete game tonight.”
Friday was also the Lava Bears' first win since Sept. 11 after losing six straight games. After having a game canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak that sent several players and coaches into quarantine, and three losses by six points or less leading into the rivalry game, a win like Friday night’s seemed to be brewing for Bend.
“It felt really nice to come and dominate after some really tough losses, it was really nice,” Nutter said. “This is our first game back with our entire team in almost a month so it was nice to have everyone back and to win.”
Despite both Bend and Mountain View having losing records, there is still an outside chance that both teams could sneak into the Class 6A playoffs as at-large qualifiers in the 32-team field. As of Friday night, Bend was ranked 29th in the OSAA rankings, and Mountain View 28th. The rankings freeze Saturday at 10 p.m.
“I have hope that we will somehow sneak into the playoffs,” Craven said. “But I’m not sure if that will be in the cards. If it is, awesome. If it isn’t, this is a fantastic way to go out this year.”
