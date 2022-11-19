GRESHAM — Bend High saw its hopes for a 5A state title game berth dashed in the fourth quarter during a 23-14 semifinal loss to No. 2 Wilsonville on Friday night in a neutral-site game played at Barlow High.

The teams took a 14-14 stalemate into the final stanza when Wilsonville came up with an 11-play, 83-yard drive that produced the winning points.

