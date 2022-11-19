GRESHAM — Bend High saw its hopes for a 5A state title game berth dashed in the fourth quarter during a 23-14 semifinal loss to No. 2 Wilsonville on Friday night in a neutral-site game played at Barlow High.
The teams took a 14-14 stalemate into the final stanza when Wilsonville came up with an 11-play, 83-yard drive that produced the winning points.
With the Wildcats moving deep into Bend territory, the Lava Bears' defense did its best to dig in and hold its ground. Kaden Isola, a 6-foot-3 lineman, burst through the middle and swatted down a Kallen Gutridge pass at the line. But on the next play, Gutridge would find Mark Wiepert for 15 yards to move the chains.
Isola broke through again, knocking another pass out of the air. Gutridge would fire incomplete on his next attempt to bring up third-and-10.
This was the No. 3 Lava Bears' chance to get off the field.
Gutridge had other ideas. The Wilsonville quarterback converted the difficult down with a 20-yard hook-up to Cooper Hiday. Wilsonville running back Jacob Ogden bulldozed in from a yard out to put the Wildcats up 20-14 with 8:35 to play.
“We work well together as a defense, and we trust each other out there,” Isola said. “We were trying everything we could to get back into the game. I’m proud of our season even though we didn’t make it to state.”
Bend took possession at its own 20-yard line knowing it needed a long march down the field. They handed the ball to workhorse running back Malakai Nutter five straight times. He moved the ball 16 yards during that set, converting a third-and-2 along the way.
But Wilsonville’s defense held strong, forcing a fourth-and-6 on Bend’s side of the field. Playing into a stiff wind, Bend head coach Matt Craven kept his offense on the field. Quarterback Logan Malinowski fired a deep ball over the right side only to have it broken up by Wilsonville’s Wiepert to force the turnover on downs.
“Heading into the wind tonight, a punt was only worth 10 yards — maybe,” Craven said. “When we didn’t convert that fourth down it gave them great field position and a chance to put the nail in.”
A fierce wind blew consistently across the field throughout the game.
Teams going to the south end zone would routinely boot the ball into the end zone for touchbacks, while the team going into the wind would see passes blown off-target and kicks flutter wildly out of bounds.
Wilsonville took possession at Bend’s 36-yard line.
The Lava Bears stuck the Wildcats for no gain on their first play, but Ogden broke free for 9 yards on his next attempt.
Craven called both of his remaining timeouts to conserve as many ticks as possible. Facing third-and-1, Bend’s defense needed a stop.
Instead, Ogden plowed through the middle for 3 yards and a first down.
Wilsonville drained every possible second from there with Gutridge waiting for the back official to raise his arm marking 5-seconds on the play clock before calling his signals.
The clock wound under two minutes when Bend’s defense forced a fourth down. But with the wind at his back, Wilsonville kicker Greg Keswick booted a 37-yard field goal to put the score out of reach.
“We knew it would probably come down to a one-possession game that would be decided late,” Craven said.
Wilsonville (10-2) advances to play Summit (11-1) for the 5A championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Bend started the night exactly to its game plan. After forcing a pair of incompletions to kill Wilsonville’s opening drive, the Lava Bears drove the length of the field in 16 plays — keeping the ball on the ground for all but one of them.
Bend was a perfect 4-for-4 when facing third downs, highlighted by Nutter’s 13-yard burst around the left side on third-and-4 — the longest of the opening drive conversions.
Seth Klaus took a hand-off to the outside and was pulled down near the pylon after an 11-yard gain. That set up Nutter for a short spurt through the middle and a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“That was definitely the game plan,” Craven said. “We wanted long, pounding drives just trying to grind them up. We did a lot of that tonight, but turnovers killed us.”
The most costly turnover came on Bend’s next possession. Malinowski cracked through a crowd in the middle of the field to pick up a first down, but had the ball knocked loose while fighting for extra yards. Wilsonville’s Hiday swung in from the secondary, scooped it off the bounce and ran 62 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Wilsonville put together a two-minute drill for another score to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
Bend answered coming out of the locker room with a 10-play bruising push that saw Nutter reel off runs of 14 yards, 12 yards, 15 yards and again for 12 yards. He had eight carries on the march, cashing it in for points with a 4-yard surge through the middle. Nutter added the two-point conversion to bring the game even at 14-14.
Nutter was named Bend’s Outstanding Player, finishing with 37 carries for 221 yards.
“Our offensive line looked good out there, and Malakai did a great job turning 4-yard runs into 8-yard gains. He’s a strong, powerful runner,” Craven said.
The Lava Bears finished the season with a 10-2 record, while posting 5A’s top-rated scoring defense and scoring offense.
“This class has a remarkable chemistry — it’s not something that every team has,” Craven said. “This is a special group that I see staying tight for the rest of their lives.”
