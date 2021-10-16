On the final play of Saturday's game against South Salem, Bend High’s Seve Castillo gathered a loose ball off a high snap, scrambled to his right, lofted a pass into the end zone to tight end Christian Lopez who had slipped behind the defense on a broken play.
The ball fell incomplete, just out of Lopez’s reach, giving the Saxons (4-3, 2-3 Mountain Valley Conference) a 50-46 win in wild fashion over the Lava Bears (2-4, 0-4)
On Saturday, the Lava Bears were without head coach Matt Craven and several players who were still in quarantine. Last week the team had to cancel its game due to the COVID outbreak.
Eight days later the team turned in one of the more memorable games in the program’s recent history despite falling a few feet short of a win.
“Our kids played with great heart and determination today,” said Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby. “We were missing important coaches and important players and despite that we were in position to win the ball game on the last play of the game. It is a testament to the rest of the coaching staff and the character of the kids.
“I could not be more proud of a group of athletes and coaches than I am right now,” continued Norby, who has been at the school since 1987. “There are two scoreboards on the field. The one for the fans, and the one in our heart. We call it 'TR — Total Release.' Today the scoreboard for the fans did not show a victory. But I have never seen a scoreboard in our heart that was more of a victory.”
Under the Saturday sun, Castillo morphed into who the student section called “Saturday Seve." The senior quarterback totaled more than 400 yards of offense and accounted for six touchdowns. He threw for 366 yards and four scores, while rushing for 46 and a pair of touchdowns. Castillo converted multiple fourth downs to keep drives alive.
The Lava Bears got 14 points in two plays in the first quarter. On the first play of the second drive, Castillo connected with junior running back Jack Sorenson for a 91-yard touchdown. The next time the Lava Bears got the ball junior running back Aiden Kelly ran up the gut for a 53-yard touchdown.
Senior running back Ben Martin scored twice in the second quarter. His first came from 43 yards out on a pass from Castillo; his second was a short run from inside the 10-yard line.
Jackson Bishop hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Lava Bears.
Bend High will host West Salem next Friday before capping off the regular season with its rivalry game against Mountain View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.