SALEM — The 2020 Mountain Valley Conference girls swimming championship goes to Bend High.
With 447 points, the Lava Bears beat Summit and West Salem to capture the district title Saturday at the Kroc Corps Community Center.
Lava Bears senior Ula McPherson won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.25 seconds, just beating out Mountain View’s Elli Williams, who finished second in 53.38. McPherson also won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.46.
Bend senior Sarah Shaffer won the 200 freestyle in 1:47.49, senior Maria Wold won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.68, and Paige Lyons won the 500 freestyle in 5:12.75, improving by 12 seconds from her prelim time.
McPherson, Wold, Lyons and Shaffer also made up the Bend High 400 freestyle team that finished first in a time of 3:38.97.
McPherson and Shaffer, along with Ryann Reid and Melia Costa, won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.32.
Finishing second behind Bend was Summit with 376 points.
Summit’s 200 medley relay of Ani Husaby, Clara Husaby, Sara Bergamasco and Ginger Kiefer scored the Storm 40 points.
Senior Ani Husaby also won the 100 backstroke in 57.12, nearly three seconds faster than runner-up Kiefer. Husaby also won the 100 butterfly in 57.18.
Mountain View’s only first-place finisher was freshman Kinley Wigle, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.80. The Cougars finished fifth with 168 points.
It was nearly a Lava Bear sweep of the team titles at the MVC district meet. Unfortunately for Bend, South Salem finished 10 points ahead to capture the boys district title. However, two Lava Bears won individual titles, and two Bend relays were winners as well.
Junior Lance Borgers won both the 200 (1:45.79) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.88), finishing ahead of teammate Parker Ruggles in both races. Junior Gharret Brockman won the 100 backstroke in 52.20.
Brockman and Borgers were also part of the two district-champion relay teams. Ruggles and Brenden Reeves made up the 200 medley relay that won in 1:40.90 as well as the 200 freestyle relay that won in 1:31.71.
Summit finished tied for third with Sprague with 266 points. The Storm’s two champions were junior Hunter Craft, who won the 100 butterfly in 51.79, and freshman Nicholas Manalang in the 50 freestyle (23.34).
Mountain View sophomore Durgan McKean won both the 100 freestyle (48.75) and the 200 individual medley (1:57.05) to help the Cougars finish seventh behind McNary and West Salem in the boys team standings.
Of the 22 total boys and girls events, a Central Oregon swimmer or relay team finished first in 20 of the races.
Qualifiers advance to the OSAA state championship meet next Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
