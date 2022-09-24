For the first three weeks of the season, Bend High football has been rolling its opponents, outsourcing its three teams with a combined 3-8 record, 142-7.
Surely, that trend would not continue on the road against an undefeated Canby squad, which is considered to be one of 5A top teams, right?
Wrong.
The Lava Bears rolled Canby 35-0 Friday night for its third shutout of the season to end its non-league schedule without a loss and outscoring opponents 177-7.
“Our boys were really happy with it,” said senior quarterback Logan Malinowski, who passed for 107 yards and a touchdown. “We go into every game thinking it was going to be a dog fight, and this one just worked out in our favor.”
Bend (4-0 overall) compiled 320 yards of offense, with 213 of them coming on the ground against the Cougars (3-1) of the Northwest Oregon Conference. Austin Baker ran for 94 yards and an 11-yard touchdown. Malakai Nutter ran for 74 yards and two scores (both five yards). Jack Sorenson ran for one touchdown (11 yards) and caught another (12 yards) in the game that triggered a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“Our offense, we tried to pound the rock the entire time,” Malinowski said. “Nothing fancy, just play hard-nosed football. We just played rock solid the whole time.
“It is really exciting, once we get past that point, so we can get everyone else,” Malinowski added, on getting a running clock and getting all of the team’s 33 seniors on the field. “Our goal is to get everyone on the sideline playing time.”
But it wasn’t just the offensive line that dominated in the trenches. While Canby was without its all-state running back Tyler Konold, who led the state in rushing yards prior to an ankle injury last week.
Without Konold on the field, the Lava Bear defense feasted, holding the Cougars to minus-19 yards rushing.
“If you watch the film, the D-line really owned the line of scrimmage,” said Bend coach Matt Craven. “I think winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball was the key. When those things happen you tend to have a pretty good night.”
Bend entered the matchup flying under the radar on the 5A scene. But after a dominating win, the Lava Bears announced its presence, with an Intermountain Conference opener next week on the road against Redmond.
Bend is well aware that the non-league success does compare to games that determine a team’s playoff fortunes.
“I think it is a feel-good win,” Craven said. “Quite frankly we have to play good in league play. Non-conference (games) rarely help you get into the playoffs. We have to play good next week, and the rest of the way, to get into the playoffs.”
