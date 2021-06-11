LOCAL GOLF
Bend golfer wins PNGA tournament
Walla Walla, WASH. — Bend's Rosie Cook won the 34th Pacific Northwest Golf Association Senior Women’s Amateur, held Tuesday through Thursday at Wine Valley Golf Club.
The tournament was a 54-hole stroke-play competition.
In very windy conditions, Cook shot a 2-over-par 74 in Thursday's final round, which included shooting 2-under-par on the back nine. She cruised to a fairly easy win, with second-place finisher Lisa Smego, of Oro Valley, Arizona, coming in at nine shots back.
Cook is a mainstay in OGA championships, and has been selected several times to represent Oregon in the PNGA Lamey Cup and the former USGA Women’s State Team event. This is her first PNGA title.
“My first thought is to play my own game,” Cook said after her round. “I don’t think about winning. I try to think about enjoying the day, and enjoying the round. I did struggle on the front nine, so I just tried to focus on my putting, which is a stronger part of my game. So, I just tried to hit greens, make it close, and go from there. I was a little nervous, so it was great to get out there and meet other players; it’s good to know them, and learn from them.”
Redmond's Michael Jackson finished tied for second in the 56th PNGA Senior Men’s Amateur, also a a three-day, 54-hole stroke-play competition at Wine Valley. PNGA Hall of Famer Tom Brandes, of Bellevue, Wash., won the tournament, shooting all three rounds under par (71-69-70), the only player in the field to do so. He finished six shots clear of second-place Jackson and Erik Hanson, of Kirkland, Wash.
—Bulletin staff report
