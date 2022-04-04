Owen Greenough said he tried not to think about the fact that he was on the 18th green at Augusta National, with at least 200 spectators watching him putt.
Bend's Greenough, 13, finished third in his age group on Sunday at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the home of the Masters, earning a trophy.
"Suprisingly I wasn't as nervous as I thought I'd be, standing on the 18th green," Greenough said. "It was kind of crazy. At first I was kind of nervous to start out the competition, and everybody ahead of me had done pretty well. So it was just getting that first drive up and away. That was a sigh of relief, kind of, when it landed in the fairway."
After his competition Sunday, Owen got to meet Nick Faldo and Bubba Watson, and watch Dustin Johnson in a practice round. On Monday, Owen and his parents, Ben and Meagan Greenough, got to watch a full practice round with nearly all the pros who will compete in the Masters starting Thursday.
Last summer Owen progressed through the qualifying rounds in the Drive, Chip and Putt — a free youth golf development program that welcomes boys and girls, ages 7-15, to master the three most important skills for success: accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.
At Augusta, each competitor got two drives on the driving range, and the longest drive that made the fairway counted. Golfers were then ranked according to the length of their drive. For chipping, each golfer got one chip from 15 yards away and one from 20 yards away on the practice area.
Scoring/ranking is based on the total distance of the two balls from the hole. It’s the same for putting, and each golfer got one 15-foot putt and one 30-foot putt. The putting competition was held on the 18th green of Augusta National.
Owen, a seventh-grader at Bend's Cascades Academy, blasted his first drive 223.7 yards down the fairway, then just missed the fairway on his second drive. His two chips were a total of 19 feet, 5 inches from the hole, and his two putts were a total of 2 feet, 1 inch from the hole. His first putt was just 11 inches off and his second clipped the right edge of the cup before stopping just over a foot away.
"The nature of the competition, golf in general, you'll have things bounce your way sometimes and not other times," said Ben Greenough. "We feel really happy with third. Owen hit great chips. They bounced where we wanted, they just carried way farther than what we thought after the sun had been on the practice greens. He hit great drives, chips and putts, and he couldn't be happier."
Michael Jorski, of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, defeated Jacob Thompson, of Louisville, Kentucky, in a one-putt playoff to win the boys 12-13 age group.
"They were really good competitors," said Owen, a member at Bend's Awbrey Glen Golf Club.
Owen was one of 10 qualifiers for the national finals in the 12-13 age group. He won the local qualifier at Eagle Crest Resort on June 28, 2021, then went on to win the sub-regional qualifier at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro on Aug. 23. He won the regional qualifier at Pebble Beach Golf Links (California) on Sept. 26 to earn his trip to Augusta.
The top finishers from each regional site — a total of 80 finalists — earned a place in the national finals at Augusta National.
Part of his qualification for the national finals included free tickets to the Masters practice round on Monday.
"Everybody talks about how every blade of grass is manicured and how great it looks," Ben Greenough said of Augusta National. "I knew that coming in, but until you actually see it in person, you don't realize how different it is. It looks like every single blade of grass was inserted by a computer simulation to be in the exact right place. It's crazy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.