Lucas Wachs grew up skiing at Mount Bachelor, his father taking him along in a backpack when he was a mere toddler.
Born and raised in Bend, Wachs, now 25, never stopped honing his skills at Bachelor, and now he has emerged as a renowned freeride skier who stars in numerous film projects.
Last month, longtime ski publication POWDER magazine selected Wachs for its “Breakthrough Performance” award for 2019, based on his segment in the Level 1 Productions film “Romance.”
The segment, filmed by local photographer and videographer Pete Alport, features Wachs skiing the backcountry in Washington, British Columbia and here in Central Oregon.
“It’s the kind of award you only get once,” Wachs says of the POWDER award. “They hold an annual award show for people like me who film, and aren’t necessarily on podiums and stuff. It’s a way to get recognition for video projects.”
Wachs, a Summit High graduate, started participating in slopestyle and halfpipe competitions at the age of 12, qualifying for national events a few times and even earning medals. But he made the decision at 16 to stop competing and turn his attention to filming.
“I wasn’t necessarily the best, and if I wanted to keep going at it, it was starting to get kind of intense,” Wachs says of competing. “I would have had to get a coach, and those competitions aren’t really super cheap to travel to. I just like skiing powder and like skiing the mountain so I just was like, well, watching videos of guys doing this stuff, I wanted to do the same and just kind of kept at it. I met the right people, and kind of just put myself in the right place at the right time.”
Wachs says it was an easy decision for him at the time to stop competing, and he has never looked back.
“I’m not really the most competitive person as it is. … It kind of got to my head,” he says with a laugh.
Wachs is part of a growing trend of talented freeride skiers and snowboarders who have eschewed competition riding and instead focused on filming. Josh Dirksen, a longtime Bend snowboarder who founded the annual Dirksen Derby snowboard rally race at Bachelor, is another such snowrider.
“I think we live in a day and age where we’re not as categorized as we used to be,” Wachs says of skiers and snowboarders. “And I think that you can kind of do whatever you want if you just figure out the right way to do it. There’s so many outlets to put yourself out there and there’s more people watching than ever on the internet and social media.”
Sponsored by Mt. Bachelor ski area, Lib Tech skis and snowboards and others, Wachs frames houses in Bend during the summer to supplement his income from appearing in ski films.
Many of his films focus on backcountry footage, as Wachs says he enjoys ski touring and hopes to encourage others through his films to venture out into the backcountry.
“I guess doing terrain park-style tricks on natural features is probably what I’m best at,” he says. “That’s a freestyle influence on backcountry terrain, I guess. I used to ski in the park a lot. I still do a bit, but I used to compete in slopestyle and halfpipe, so I have a nice base of tricks.”
His skills on natural terrain and his performances on said terrain in films has earned him recognition far beyond Central Oregon and the slopes of Bachelor, including 15,000 Instagram followers.
Frreeskier.com describes Wachs as “a skier whose smooth, hard-charging style emanates on every run. Over the years, Wachs has filmed with Matchstick Productions, Level 1 Productions, Good Company and others, edging him into the skiing spotlight as a high-flying, pillow-bombing shredder with a knack for big airs and bigger tricks.”
Wachs recently returned from a trip to the north Cascades in Washington while filming for Lib Tech, but he is hoping to eventually travel even farther afield, including possibly South America this summer and Alaska next winter.
“More and more I’m looking at bigger ski objectives,” Wachs says. “I really like ski touring so that goes hand in hand with getting into big mountains.”
Alport and Wachs have grown close during their ski filming outings. Alport says that Wachs sets himself apart with a relentless work ethic and a willingness to constantly be on the move.
“As soon as the snow starts to fly, he is touring in the mountains, scouting terrain, strengthening his body and mind,” Alport says. “Most pro skiers are hungry to produce video and photos, but I don’t know too many that put as much passionate effort from the first snowfall to the last melting snowfields in July. … Lucas simply loves to be in the snow as much as humanly possible, and that is what has brought him to the level he is at.”
Wachs calls ski filming a “roller coaster.” The best days are mixed in with the hardest days, which can be filled with crashes, breaking equipment and/or bad weather.
“It’s kind of a battle, but at the end of the day when you do get it, it’s super worth it,” Wachs says. “It’s always a mission. You never really know exactly what you’re gonna get, so that keeps it exciting.”
