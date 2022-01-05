stock running

FootZone offers winter training

FootZone, a running and walking store in downtown Bend, is offering a full slate of winter training groups, including marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K groups, according to a news release.

The marathon training group is a 14-week program that starts this Saturday. The half-marathon group is a 12-week program that starts Jan. 22.

Both 10K and 5K training start on Feb. 19 and are eight-week programs.

All runners are welcome, including a variety of paces and levels of experience. The IntroRUN 5K group is geared toward those new to running.

Participants in all training groups receive a race-distance specific training plan, bi-weekly meet-ups, coach/mentors, individualized instruction in a group format, and expert clinics on topics such as running form, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention and gear.

All groups meet Saturdays at 8 a.m. and offer a mid-week session, the day of which varies by group.

For more information and to register, visit footzonebend.com/training-groups, send an email to col@footzonebend.com or call 541-317-3568.

— Bulletin staff report

