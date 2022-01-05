FootZone, a running and walking store in downtown Bend, is offering a full slate of winter training groups, including marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K groups, according to a news release.
The marathon training group is a 14-week program that starts this Saturday. The half-marathon group is a 12-week program that starts Jan. 22.
Both 10K and 5K training start on Feb. 19 and are eight-week programs.
All runners are welcome, including a variety of paces and levels of experience. The IntroRUN 5K group is geared toward those new to running.
Participants in all training groups receive a race-distance specific training plan, bi-weekly meet-ups, coach/mentors, individualized instruction in a group format, and expert clinics on topics such as running form, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention and gear.
All groups meet Saturdays at 8 a.m. and offer a mid-week session, the day of which varies by group.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.