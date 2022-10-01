REDMOND — When on its first offensive play Redmond executed a fleaflicker for a big gain, putting the Panthers deep in Bend’s territory, it threatened to end the Lava Bears defense’s streak of eight consecutive scoreless quarters.
But there was no panic from the Bend defense in its Intermountain Conference opener.
“We told each other, we are fine, we are good,” said senior defensive end Trenton Karpstein. “Mistakes happen. It is just one play at the beginning of the game. We had a lot of time left.”
The Lava Bears were, in fact, good. Two plays later, Bend (5-0, 1-0 IMC) recovered a Redmond (2-3, 0-1) fumble, for its first of three takeaways. And when the final horn sounded, the Lava Bears walked off with a 43-0 win over Redmond for its third consecutive shutout to remain undefeated.
No team in the 5A classification has had a start quite like the Lava Bears. No team has scored more than the 220 points, and no team given up fewer than the seven points Bend has surrendered this year. However, the first four wins over Lincoln, North Medford, Centennial and Canby don’t carry nearly the same weight as picking up a win against a conference opponent.
“The other games have been fun, but these league games count,” said Bend coach Matt Craven. “Ultimately to get to where we want to go, you have to win league games."
The Lava Bears rushed for 316 yards on offense. Senior running back Jack Sorenson ran for three touchdowns, senior running back Malaki Nutter and sophomore running back Seth Klaus each ran the ball in for scores.
When the Lava Bears needed to throw, senior quarterback Logan Malinowski and senior wideout Blake Groshong connected six times for 85 yards and an early 16-yard touchdown on fourth and goal.
“It is always helpful when you are multidimensional and you have three or four guys who you can get the ball to,” Craven said. “The unsung hero tonight, I thought, was Blake Groshong.”
Sorenson sees the key to the offense a bit differently than his coach. “Honestly, it is our defense,” said Sorenson, tipping his cap to the other side of the ball. “It is easy to win games when the other team can’t score. Scoring a lot of points is nice, but it is a lot nicer when you don’t worry about how many points you need to score because the other team isn’t scoring.”
Only North Medford — once, in the fourth quarter of the second game of the season — has been able to score on the Lava Bears. Since then, it has been zeros across the board for opposing offenses. Senior defensive back Jackson Bishop and senior linebacker Austin Baker each had interceptions in the win. Baker also recovered a fumble.
The Lava Bears have a marquee Central Oregon matchup Friday at Summit (4-1), in a matchup between arguably the two best 5A teams
“I think everyone has that one circled on the calendar,” Craven said. “I know they do; I know we do. It is going to be a fantastic atmosphere and we feel really fortunate to play in big games this year.”
