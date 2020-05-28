Tammy Kovaluk is well aware that she is choosing to suffer. She is also well aware that many people, especially now, do not have that choice.
Kovaluk, a strength coach and personal trainer in Bend, will attempt the Devil’s Double Challenge, a grueling 48-hour fitness event hosted by Gut Check Fitness, starting Friday night in Bend.
“They strip you to your core,” Kovaluk says of these types of fitness challenges. “I think of people who are suffering. I’m choosing to suffer. There’s people getting shot at, there’s animals being abused. You kind of get stripped down and it’s kind of a weird thing.”
Kovaluk, 45, is the race director for Rise Challenge Events and is an obstacle-course racer who has also competed in boxing, Ironman triathlons, and Spartan races.
She is attempting the Devil’s Double to raise funds for Harmony Farm Sanctuary in Sisters, which offers a safe place for rescued farm animals and humans to connect and heal. She is also doing it in honor of the 20th anniversary of Joe Decker’s Guinness World Record 24-Hour Physical Fitness Challenge in 2000.
Decker, owner of Gut Check Fitness, an outdoor workout format, started a style of fitness events called the SUCK. The events are comprehensive, extreme fitness tests based on a mixture of military demands and strenuous farm chores.
Kovaluk, a Canadian who moved to Bend three years ago, won a 12-hour SUCK event in April 2019 and competed in the 36-hour Ultimate SUCK.
But the Devil’s Double, the brainchild of Decker, will be her hardest feat yet.
Part 1 includes 25 miles of running, 3,000 abdominal crunches, 1,100 push-ups, 1,100 jumping jacks and 1-mile of burpee leapfrogs. (Burpee leapfrogs are burpees, but with a long jump instead of a vertical jump.)
Part 2 includes 25 miles of running with a 35-pound backpack, also known as “rucking.”
Then, still wearing that pack, Kovaluk will attempt 200 overhead presses, 400 push-ups, and 600 squats. Then, she plans to walk 1 mile while carrying two 35-pound buckets.
Kovaluk will be based at the Central Oregon Community College track in Bend, and she has a mapped 25-mile route through Bend for her runs.
She cannot mix up the reps or the order of any exercises. And, her goal is to finish the challenge — designed to take 48 hours — in 24 hours.
“I’d rather get it over with … as opposed to taking a break,” she says with a laugh.
Kovaluk plans to start at 7 p.m. Friday and finish by 7 p.m. Saturday. She will forego sleep and continue through the night, with a small support crew to keep her safe. Her car will be parked at COCC and act as a sort of aid station with water and food.
“It’s definitely going to be extremely grueling, and a lot of the reason is because we cannot split the reps up,” Kovaluk says. “I’ve done 1,100 push-ups before, and I could hardly dress the next day, I was so sore. I think the hardest part will be the second part, when I ruck, because I’ll have already done the first part and the 25 miles. Having to go back out with 35 pounds in my pack, and do the same course again, that will be a challenge.”
Outdoor fitness regimens are becoming increasingly popular, according to Kovaluk.
“I do a lot of military-style training,” she says. “I’ll go do overhead presses with a rock or find a log and do log work. I also do more conventional strength training.”
Her passion for this type of fitness program, and for Harmony Farm Sanctuary, is what is driving her to complete the Devil’s Double Challenge in 24 hours.
“I really have a big passion for the sanctuary, and it’s something that’s been in the back of my mind for some time, doing something crazy to help them and raise funds for them,” Kovaluk says. “Suffer for a cause, that’s how it started.”
For more information or to donate, visit risechallengeevents.com and harmonyfarmsanctuary.com.
