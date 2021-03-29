CYCLING
Bend Endurance Academy programs open
Bend Endurance Academy youth cycling programs are now open for enrollment, according to a Monday news release.
BEA has a variety of programs that are available for all ages, including cyclocross, enduro, downhill and mountain biking teams.
The academy is planning to open up additional programs in the summer targeted toward younger athletes (ages 4-8), and specifically female riders.
According to the release, BEA's goals are centered around developing well rounded cyclists and mountain bikers who respect the community, trails and the outdoors in general.
BEA will also offer the "She Can" Scholarship, which is designed to remove financial barriers that prevent middle school and high school aged girls from pursuing cycling and climbing. Through the scholarship, any girl aged 10 to 18 can receive tuition assistance, event registration or team travel expenses for any of BEA's programs. Applicants must reside in Central Oregon and actively participate in one of BEA’s sports within the last 12 months.
For more information, call Mike Rougeux at 541-419-5071, email mike@bendenduranceacademy.org, or visit bendenduranceacademy.org.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.