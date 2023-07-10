The Bend Elks are on a bit of a roll, winning their last two series, including four out of their last six games.
The Elks are now 14-16 and in fifth-place in the eight-team South Division of the West Coast League.
They won two out of three games at home last week against the Yakima Valley (Wash.) Pippins and two out of three games this past weekend on the road against the Portland Pickles.
In Sunday night's 4-2 loss at Portland, Luca DiPiaolo of La Canada Flintridge had two hits and a home run to lead the Elks. Elijah Jackson of Seattle University added two hits and an RBI.
In Saturday night's 8-2 win at Portland, Robert Orloski pitched six innings for the Elks, allowing just three hits and two earned runs, and striking out five batters.
Justin Tsukada of the University of Portland led the Elks at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Ruban Cedillo added a two-RBI double for Bend.
In Friday night's 5-3 victory over the Pickles, Kaden Hogan pitched four innings, allowing no hits and one earned run.
The Elks capped a home series win over Yakima Valley with a 6-3 victory Thursday night at Bend's Vince Genna Stadium. Kellan Oakes of Linn-Benton Community College pitched six innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five batters.
The Elks return home for a three-game series against the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears Tuesday through Thursday as they try to get back to .500 on the season. Cowlitz (16-16) is in fourth place, just ahead of the Elks in the South Division standings.
The Ridgefield (Wash.) Raptors (22-10) are in first place in the South Division, followed by the Pickles (17-10) and the Corvallis Knights (18-12).
The Elks' series this week against Cowlitz is their last home series until July 21-23 against the Pickles. Bend will be on the road at Port Angeles, Wash., Friday through Sunday, and then at Wenatchee, Wash., July 17-19.
