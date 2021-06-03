Seven runs in both the third and seventh innings paved the way for the Bend Elks to win their season opener, 16-5 over the visiting Northwest Academy Thursday night at Vince Genna Stadium.
The Elks scattered nine hits and took advantage of four NW Academy errors to earn the 11-run victory — the first win for the Elks' new head coach Kyle Nobach.
Summit High School graduate Dylan Anderman got the start for the Elks on the mound. The right-hander struck out five batters— including three in the first inning — in 2⅔ innings of work. He gave up one earned run in the outing.
It was the first game for the Elks, part of the summer college wood-bat West Coast League, since August 2019, after the 2020 WCL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elks make their WCL debut, making a road trip to play at the Ridgefield (Wash.) Raptors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a three-game series.
The Elks return to Bend to host the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information, visit bendelks.com.
