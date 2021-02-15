When June rolls around, the Elks will be ready to play ball at Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium.
The three Oregon teams of the West Coast League — the Corvallis Knights, Portland Pickles and Bend Elks — on Monday announced the formation of Team Oregon, an alliance focused on the preparation of achieving a healthy, safety-conscious return to play this summer.
“It came together because as a league and Oregon teams we have been talking about ways to bring baseball back to our communities,” said Bend Elks owner Kelsie Hirko. “The idea behind this is we are bringing awareness to our communities that we are here, and we are excited to play baseball in 2021.”
In a Monday news release, Team Oregon noted that it is committed to working with state and local health authorities to be prepared when the season opens in June.
Last spring, the West Coast League — a collegiate summer wood-bat league — canceled its season while the Portland Pickles played an independent schedule in a league called the Wild Wild West. The organization claims that there were zero reported COVID-related issues among fans and staff in the 60 games it hosted with as many as 100 fans in attendance.
To make playing in 2020 possible, the Pickles instituted several safety measures to host games at Portland’s Walker Stadium, according to the release.
Staff and fans wore appropriate face coverings during the game, and the Pickles’ players, coaches and fans were also encouraged to wear masks while traveling from game to game.
At the stadiums, cash was not accepted and all tickets were digital to eliminate shared contact between guests and employees. Each person that entered the facility was required to take a contact-free temperature check, and no one was allowed inside the stadium with a temperature higher than 99 degrees.
The protocols the Pickles used last summer are to be expected at Elks games, starting with the June 3 home opener at Vince Genna Stadium.
“We are basing our plans off those regulations,” Hirko said. “(Similar guidelines) is what our fans should expect. We are hoping our fans will be understanding of the times.”
This year, the feeling is they are more prepared than last summer when the pandemic was still in its early stages.
“(The Pickles) were able to do test runs, and they were able to do it without COVID cases,” Hirko said. “We have had research, and we are trying to go above and beyond to provide that experience that our fans are used to.”
The Knights, who play their home games at Goss Stadium on the Oregon State campus, say that the program is in regular contact with OSU officials. While competing in intercollegiate athletics since last fall, OSU is no stranger to dealing with the obligations of competing during the pandemic.
“The university is well-versed in health protocols and has done a great job keeping their athletes and staff healthy,” said Bre Miller, the president and general manager of the Knights, in the release. “We appreciate their support, we’ll lean on them for advice, and of course we’ll meet all OHA and Benton County guidelines and protocols at the time of competition.”
The season is still months away from starting, but the Elks’ roster is complete and the team will start announcing some of its players over social media platforms over the next couple of weeks, according to Hirko.
Made up mostly of out-of-town college players, the Elks rely on host families to provide housing to the players during the summer. Currently, the Elks are finalizing plans to continue their host family tradition without putting the families at risk.
“We are hopeful that it will be a similar experience for our players,” Hirko said, “and enough families to host.”
