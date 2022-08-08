For the second straight year, the Bend Elks entered the final game of the regular season with a chance to end their playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time since their 2015 West Coast League championship.
And like last summer, the Elks came up just short.
In a win-and-their-in regular-season finale, the Elks fell 8-7 to the Cowlitz Black Bears on Sunday at Vince Genna Stadium, ending their bid to make the WCL's new eight-team postseason.
“Obviously we came up short of making the playoffs and making a run, but I think it was a great experience for our guys, especially the ones who stayed the entire summer,” said Elks coach Joey Wong. “We had a chance on the last day to make the playoffs, that is all we can ask for.”
The final playoff spot went to the Yakima Valley Pippins, who ended the season winning eight of their final 10 games to overtake the Elks, who lost seven of their final 10 games.
The eight-team playoff field includes the Pippins, Corvallis Knights, Victoria HarbourCasts, Portland Pickles, Ridgefield Raptors, Wenatchee AppleSox, Kamloops NorthPaws and the Bellingham Bells. The playoffs begin Tuesday evening.
The Elks were one of the league’s best teams — winning 17 of their first 27 games — in the first half of the season and nearly won the South Division in the first half, which would have clinched a playoff spot. But in the second half, the Elks could not recapture the same success, winning only 11 of their final 27 games and only won one of their final seven three-game series.
Consistent with the changing times in college sports, the WCL is seeing similar changes, especially with player movement.
By late July, the Elks were trying to find more college pitchers to join the team after losing a couple of hurlers. Then, going into the final week of the season, the Elks were without two of their best players in Elijah Jackson and Beau Sylvester.
“I felt like this summer was more than usual with guys coming and going, but I think that is where summer ball is headed with the NCAA transfer portal,” Wong said. “It is something that was a good experience for us, to learn how to manage that.”
Managing the Elks this summer was Wong’s first head coaching job. While handling the logistics of travel arrangements was an adjustment, the coaching part came fairly natural for the son of a baseball coach who spent a decade playing professional baseball after playing college ball at Oregon State.
Building relationships with his players is what Wong was most proud of in his first coaching gig.
“That is the biggest thing about coaching, is being able to be there for your guys,” he said. “Sometimes that involves healthy and hard conversations.”
With his first season under his belt, Wong is going to spend the next couple of days with his wife in Bend before making his way to Seattle University to start prospect camps and get ready for another season as an assistant coach for the Redhawks.
Then he hopes to return to Bend next summer to continue the success that the organization has been building the last two summers.
“Hopefully we will be back here next summer with the Elks,” Wong said. “It is time for this club to be back in the playoffs. The organization and supporters deserve that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.