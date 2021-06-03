Kelsie Hirko
hurriedly
sorted hot dog buns and
packed bags of peanuts
Tuesday at Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium. The Bend Elks co-owner was helping the stadium get game-ready for the first time in nearly two years, as food and drinks arrived to fill the concession stands ahead of Thursday night’s season opener. “It is starting to feel real,” Hirko said. “We are in a lot of last-minute crunch mode. But we are excited to play baseball again.” The Elks will take the field for the first time since August 2019, making their long-awaited return with their first of 31 regular season home games. They’ll face NW Star Academy Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
The Elks, who play in the college wood-bat West Coast League against teams from throughout the Northwest, have a new coach this season. Kyle Nobach, a starting outfielder for the 2018 national championship Oregon State University team, was hired in late 2019 to lead the Elks, and is finally ready to make his head coaching debut in Bend. “I’m very excited about it,” Nobach said. “You get to connect with a bunch of kids. I wish I could put on the uni again. The competition is what you miss, and that is why I am excited to compete again.” The Elks squad for Thursday’s game will not be the same team that takes the field throughout the course of the 10-week season. A handful of prospective 2021 Elks are still playing in the postseason with their respective college teams. Jordan Donahue, Gavin Logan, Greg Fuchs as well as assistant coach Joey Wong are still with Oregon State, while RJ Gordon and Bryce Boettcher are still playing for the University of Oregon. The Beavers play in the Fort Worth, Texas, Regional starting Friday, and the Ducks play in the Eugene Regional, also starting Friday. But Nobach said he would not mind if the players suiting up for his alma mater do not make it to Bend until July due to making a deep postseason run — a common occurrence while he was playing for the Beavers. Because many of the players have yet to arrive in Bend after a short rest from the college season, the team is currently made up mostly of players who signed 10-day contracts. Those players include Jacob Quinlan, a 2020 Bend High graduate, and Dylan Anderman, a 2018 Summit High graduate. Both players are set to suit up for the Elks Thursday night. “They really help fill out the roster at the beginning and end of the season,” Hirko said of 10-day contract players. “They might not make the full roster, but they can showcase what they can do.” While summer baseball returning to Bend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a step toward a return to normalcy, it does come with several changes. Five of the WCL teams based in Canada — the Kelowna Falcons, Victoria HarbourCats, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls — withdrew from the 2021 season due to “pandemic-related border and gathering limitations.” And some COVID-related safety precautions will remain at the 3,500-seat Genna Stadium. In an effort to maintain social distancing, attendance is limited to 900, according to Hirko. To help with social distancing, spectators are encouraged to order from the concession stands through the team’s website, bendelks.com. This allows fans to order from their seats, eliminating the need to stand in line and form a crowd for food and drinks. Fans are not required to wear face coverings while seated, but will be required to mask up when heading to the bathrooms, concessions or other areas of the stadium. Tickets range from $7 to $15 and are available for purchase at the stadium. Dozens of little tasks still need to be completed off the field to make sure the first game runs smoothly. While on the field, it is about quickly building a cohesive team with players from across the West Coast who hope to improve throughout the course of the next couple of months. “The goal of this summer is tapping into the mindset of these players,” Nobach said. “These players are at a point where that is the biggest piece. We want to help develop routines and have the players be better than when they came to us.”
