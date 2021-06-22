WCL BASEBALL
Elks' Linscott is Player of the Week
For the first time this season, a Bend Elk earned West Coast League Player of the Week.
Outfielder Sam Linscott was selected for that honor after scoring eight runs and driving in another nine runs on nine hits (three doubles, a triple and a home run) during a six-game stretch last week.
His .486 batting average over nine games this season tops the WCL.
At Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, Linscott hit .295 in his last collegiate season.
Linscott has been a key part of the Elks’ improvement at the plate since joining the team. The senior-to-be credited Elks’ assistant coach Tyler Graham for helping him get off to a hot start in the batter’s box this summer.
The Elks, coming off their first WCL series win at the Wenatchee AppleSox, started a three-game series on the road against the Bellingham Bells Tuesday evening.
The Elks return to Vince Genna Stadium on Tuesday, June 29, for a three-game series against the Corvallis Knights.
Knights left-handed pitcher Ethan Ross was named the Pitcher of the Week in the WCL.
The Elks were 3-9 in WCL play entering Tuesday night's game at Bellingham.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.