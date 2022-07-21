The regular season of the West Coast League is winding down, but the Bend Elks find themselves already in playoff mode.
The Elks are closing in on the final two weeks of the regular season and find themselves needing wins — and lots of them — to snag one of the remaining two playoff sports after going through a slump to start the second half of the season.
“It is quite the tough stretch down the road,” said Elks coach Joey Wong. “I think if we battle through and be locked in and confident, I believe we are going to make it through that stretch and make it into the playoffs.”
After nearly securing an automatic bid to the WCL playoffs by winning the first half South Division title, the Elks find themselves in the midst of a late-season swoon. The Elks won 17 of their first 27 games, but in their last 14 games, the Elks have only won six.
After taking two of three games against the Corvallis Knights, the first-half South Division champions, the Elks dropped two of three against the Walla Walla Sweets. The Elks were then swept by the Portland Pickles.
The Elks had their worst stretch of the season when the losing streak reached six games following a loss in the first game of their series against the Ridgefield Raptors. During the streak, three of the Elks' losses were by two or fewer runs.
“We took turns letting each other down in different aspects of the game, but we weren’t able to put together complete games during the stretch,” Wong said. “Obviously part of that responsibility goes on the coaching staff as well. We are putting our heads together and looking for ways to improve.”
The Elks put an end to the losing streak Wednesday evening with a 10-9 win over Ridgefield. The victory helped the team avoid its second straight sweep.
In the locker room, first baseman Beau Sylvester said he could not tell that the Elks were on an extended losing streak. “It wasn't in our minds,” said Sylvester, who drove in three runs and scored twice in the win to break the losing streak. “We were trying to win every game, today wasn’t any different. We were just trying to win a game."
As of Thursday afternoon, the Elks were looking at five teams ahead of them in the WCL South Division standings. They trailed division-leading Pickles by 5½ games.
Following the conclusion of a three-game series against Ridgefield Thursday evening (ending after The Bulletin’s print deadline), the Elks will have four more series to make up ground in the standings.
Starting July 26, the Elks go through the gauntlet of facing the Raptors on the road, hosting the south division second-half leader Pickles, then on the road to face the Knights at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, before concluding the season at home against the Cowlitz Black Bears.
“We have beaten good teams before, this stretch is no different,” Sylvester said. “We have to go out, put runs on the board and stop them from putting runs on the board. It is no different than what we have been doing this whole time.”
It will certainly be a tough task for the Elks to make the postseason, but one team characteristic that Wong has grown fond of this season is the unwillingness to throw in the towel.
“They are always in the fight, that is what I love about them,” Wong said. “They are always fighting back, even when they are down.”
