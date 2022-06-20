Elks
Buy Now

Bend Elks' Elijah Jackson (2) connects with a pitch for an RBI double during the third inning against Wenatchee at Vince Genna Stadium on June 3.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

A little more than two weeks into the season, the Bend Elks are 9-5 and in third place in the South Division of the West Coast League.

The undefeated Corvallis Knights are in first place at 9-0 and the Portland Pickles are in second place at 7-3 in the summer college wood-bat league.

The Elks won two of three games over the Springfield Drifters this past weekend, defeating the Drifters 7-1 on Friday, 9-8 on Saturday, then losing 4-1 on Sunday.

In Saturday night's victory, Paul Myro IV of Oregon State scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for the walk-off win for the Elks. Jude Hall of Yavapai College (Ariz.) led Bend at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Riley Kasper of Saddleback College (Calif.) led the Elks in Sunday's loss, going 2-for-4.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Elks infielder Elijah Jackson of Chico State is fourth in the South Division in batting, boasting a .367 average through 12 games played, with three doubles and five RBIs.

Myro IV is fifth in batting, with a .364 average. He also has two doubles, one home run, four RBIs and six stolen bases through six games played.

The Elks will travel to play at the Yakima Valley (Wash.) Pippins for a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday, then return home for a three-game series against the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears Friday through Sunday at Genna Stadium.

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.