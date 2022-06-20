A little more than two weeks into the season, the Bend Elks are 9-5 and in third place in the South Division of the West Coast League.
The undefeated Corvallis Knights are in first place at 9-0 and the Portland Pickles are in second place at 7-3 in the summer college wood-bat league.
The Elks won two of three games over the Springfield Drifters this past weekend, defeating the Drifters 7-1 on Friday, 9-8 on Saturday, then losing 4-1 on Sunday.
In Saturday night's victory, Paul Myro IV of Oregon State scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for the walk-off win for the Elks. Jude Hall of Yavapai College (Ariz.) led Bend at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Riley Kasper of Saddleback College (Calif.) led the Elks in Sunday's loss, going 2-for-4.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Elks infielder Elijah Jackson of Chico State is fourth in the South Division in batting, boasting a .367 average through 12 games played, with three doubles and five RBIs.
Myro IV is fifth in batting, with a .364 average. He also has two doubles, one home run, four RBIs and six stolen bases through six games played.
The Elks will travel to play at the Yakima Valley (Wash.) Pippins for a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday, then return home for a three-game series against the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears Friday through Sunday at Genna Stadium.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.