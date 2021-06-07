WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL
Bend Elks go 0-3 at Ridgefield Raptors
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Bend Elks lost three straight games to the Ridgefield Raptors over the weekend in their West Coast League opening series at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The Elks lost 13-0 on Sunday, 16-5 on Saturday and 5-1 on Friday.
In Sunday's game, four Raptors pitchers combined to strike out nine Elks batters and hold the Elks to just four hits.
Jeffrey Nelson took the loss on the mound for Bend, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Aaron Barber led the Elks at the plate with two hits.
In Saturday's 16-5 loss, Bend starter Drake Borschwa took the loss. The Elks took their first lead of the season in the top of the first when Eunsang Yu hit a two-out triple, then Daniel Garcia singled him home.
That lead would prove to be short-lived. After a first inning where Borschwa faced the minimum, he allowed all eight men he faced in the second to reach base, and four of them scored.
The Elks battled back against Ridgefield reliever Ben Lake, manufacturing a run on no hits in the fourth inning. Beau Kearsey, who got the win for the Raptors, retired the first eight men he faced while the Raptor bats built up their lead.
The Elks would eventually strike back with three runs against Kearsey in the top of the ninth, but it would be much too little, too late.
There were certainly bright spots at the plate. Yu shined, notching the first Elks' extra-base hit of the year with his first-inning triple, then followed it up with a double in the ninth.
Garcia had his first multi-hit game as an Elk, Tommy Davis had his second such game, and Bryce Tweedt had the first multi-RBI game of any Elk this year, notching a two-run double in the ninth.
In Friday's 5-1 loss, Nick Jennings picked up the win for the Raptors in his WCL debut, while Brycen Allen took the loss for the Elks.
Jennings confounded the Elks bats in his six scoreless innings of work, allowing only four men to reach base, on three hits and a walk, while striking out nine. At one point, he retired 13 straight Elks.
Two of the Elks’ four hits came off the bat of Davis, who just finished his time at Lower Columbia College. Davis singled in the sixth and seventh innings, notching the lone RBI of the night. Allen allowed five runs in his 2 2/3 innings of work, but fell victim to some bad luck, as only three of his runs were earned due to a trio of Elks errors.
The Bend bullpen, however, combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits and striking out six while not surrendering a walk.
The Elks (1-3 overall) return to Bend's Vince Genna Stadium for a three-game series against the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears, set for Tuesday through Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 each night.
—Bulletin staff report
