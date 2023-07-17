Elks v Yakima Valley
Buy Now

Zach Toglia of the Bend Elks fields a pickoff attempt at first base during the game against Yakima Valley on July 6 at Bend's Vince Genna Stadium.

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin file

After an up-and-down first half of the season, the second half of the West Coast League 2023 season has been fruitful for the Bend Elks.

Through three second-half series, the Elks have picked up two series including their first sweep of the summer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.