After an up-and-down first half of the season, the second half of the West Coast League 2023 season has been fruitful for the Bend Elks.
Through three second-half series, the Elks have picked up two series including their first sweep of the summer.
After an up-and-down first half of the season, the second half of the West Coast League 2023 season has been fruitful for the Bend Elks.
Through three second-half series, the Elks have picked up two series including their first sweep of the summer.
With two late-game comebacks and a walk-a-thon in the series final on the road against the Port Angeles Lefties, the Elks head down the final stretch of the regular season with a chance at securing one of the final six playoff spots.
The Elks erased an early five-run deficit on Friday to win 10-8 in extra innings. Designated Hitter Avery Ortiz (Oklahoma State) hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and finished with five RBIs in the game. In the 11th inning, Jake Hoskins doubled down the right-field line to drive home what proved to be winning runs Friday evening.
Saturday night’s game followed a similar script. The Elks rallied after being down early with Ortiz leaving the yard in a big-spot to propel the Elks to victory. Trailing 8-7 in the eighth inning, Ortiz hit a three-run home run — his second home run of the season — to give the Elks the 10-8 win to clinch the series.
The final game of the series against the Lefties did not require a late-game comeback. Although the Elks managed just five hits against Port Angeles, they took full advantage of the free passes handed to them. The Lefties issued 14 walks and hit six batters to help the Elks cruise to a 13-2 win and series sweep.
Through three series, the Elks are a game back of the lead in the South Division. But the division was crowded at the top entering Monday’s slate of games. The Corvallis Knights (7-2), Ridgefield Raptors (8-4), the Cowlitz Black Bears (6-3) and Bend (6-3) are all within one game in the loss column with less than a month left in the regular season.
The Elks will wrap up their six-game road trip with a three-game tilt against the Wenatchee AppleSox. Bend and Wenatchee met back in the first week of June when the AppleSox swept the Elks to open the season. Bend returns to Vince Genna Stadium for a three-game series against the Portland Pickles on Friday.
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.