The Bend Elks desperately need wins to keep their postseason hopes alive during these final couple weeks of the West Coast League season.
That is a pretty familiar position for a trio of former Oregon State baseball players who are now on the Elks' coaching staff.
All three of those former Beavers won national titles at Oregon State, playing in late-season and postseason games when wins were at a premium. In many ways, these coaches are right in their comfort zone.
Elks head coach Kyle Nobach and assistants Joey Wong and Tyler Graham are all in the early stages of their coaching careers. In their first season coaching the Elks, they are using lessons learned from former Oregon State coach Pat Casey and personal experiences as part of championship teams to help the Elks reach the postseason.
"I think the biggest thing that we learned at Oregon State is getting rid of limits that you place on yourself and as a team," Graham said. "Those are the teams that you see that are talented but don't get over that hump and succeed, because they are a bunch of individuals who don't believe they are as good as they can be."
Winners of five straight and coming off of their first series sweep of the season over the Wenatchee AppleSox, the Elks are in the playoff hunt but are in need of more wins to keep pace in the second-half standings of the West Coast League South Division. (Friday's game at the Portland Pickles ended before the Bulletin's press deadline.)
As OSU players, the Elks coaches are all too familiar about finding ways to perform, and win, when it matters most.
Graham caught the final out in center field to clinch Oregon State’s first national championship in baseball in 2006. That year, the Beavers became the first team in College World Series history to win each elimination game — six in total — to dog pile in the middle of Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Everyone had undoubted belief on that team,” Graham said. “That was the number on thing that got us to win — that undoubted belief.”
A year later, Wong, who as a freshman second baseman turned a memorable double play in Omaha — a play he still considers the best defensive play he has made in a baseball career that included a decade in the minor leagues — helped a Beaver team who once looked like it would miss out on the postseason capture a second national title.
The 2007 OSU team was the final team to make it into the postseason field after a rather unspectacular regular season in which the Beavers finished with a losing record in Pac-10 play. But the team would catch fire and win 11 of 12 postseason games, including all six games at the College World Series, to claim Oregon State's second title in as many years.
“The intensity of the practices, having prepared for that kind of setting helps you when you get into Omaha,” Wong recalled. “You don’t get scared. You are not feeling any different than you had already because Casey was so intense. It felt like you had already been there before even though I was just a freshman who hadn't been there before.”
While Graham and Wong celebrated winning national titles, a then 12-year-old Nobach was sitting on his couch in Marysville, Washington, cheering on the program he would join less than a decade later. Then in 2018, as a redshirt senior outfielder, he got a ring of his own in similar fashion as the 2006 team as the Beavers won six elimination games at the CWS to win the national title once again.
“Our team generally felt like we were going to win, and I don’t think we were focused on winning,” Nobach said. “We were just focused on playing the game.”
The Elks coaching staff is trying to capture some of that same late-season magic in the final two weeks of the season in the WCL.
“As a player you really only understand the game one way,” Nobach said. “As a coach, you turn around and you have to explain the game to 35 individuals who all think and understand things differently."
The Elks entered Friday’s three-game WCL series at the Portland Pickles in the thick of a four-team playoff race. Prior to Friday’s action, the Elks, the Pickles, the Ridgefield Raptors and the Cowlitz Black Bears were all separated by half a game in the WCL South Division standings.
The Corvallis Knights already clinched a playoff berth by winning the division in the first half of the season, but the division’s second-place finisher in the second half of the season will advance to the postseason. The Elks are seeking their first playoff berth since their WCL championship season in 2015.
“That is the ultimate goal of why you want to coach and why you want to play,” Wong said. “Every pitch and every out counts.”
