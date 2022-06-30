The midway point of the West Coast League season is quickly approaching, and the Bend Elks have already accomplished something that they have not done in seven years — clinch a winning record in the first half of the season.
With 15 victories through their first 24 games, the Elks boasted the most wins in the WCL’s South Division (the Corvallis Knights and Ridgefield Raptors have better winning percentages but have played fewer games) as of Thursday afternoon. The last time the Elks had a winning record through the first 27 games was in 2015.
Winning the division in the first half of the year clinches a spot in the WCL playoffs, and the Elks are right in the hunt with the Ridgefield Raptors and perennial league-power Corvallis. Both teams will travel to Bend for three-game series in the next three weeks.
“Recent history will tell you that Corvallis is going to win a lot of games,” said Elks manager Joey Wong. “We are going to have to do everything we can to stay in it until we see them here (July 8-10) and try to make the most out of that series and gain some ground on them. But the only way we can do that is playing one game at a time.”
Through the first 24 games, the Elks have pummeled the baseball in the batter's box, ranking near the top of the league in nearly every offensive category.
“We have a lot of guys who are confident in their abilities,” Wong said. “These guys are really scratching and fighting every time they get in there, which is good to see.”
Prior to Thursday’s slate of games, the Elks led the WCL in runs scored (178), hits (248), doubles (45), total bases (342) and walks (144). They were second in on-base percentage (.400), slugging (.394), batting average (.285) and on-base plus slugging (.794), and third in RBIs (131) and triples (five).
“We have eight or nine guys coming in early to get work in,” said utility player Evan Scavotto, from the University of Portland, who is hitting .337 and is one of the WCL’s leaders with seven doubles. “Tyler Graham (the Elks' hitting coach) has given us really good advice. I think the implementation of his advice and our work ethic as a team has brought on some really good results.”
Wong and Graham, both national championship players in their college days at Oregon State before long careers in professional baseball, have continued to emphasize preparation and the mental approach to hitting.
“This team is really big on the mental approach. Before you even get into the box, you have to have (the right mindset),” said Elijah Jackson, who is one of the league leaders with a .373 batting average. “It doesn’t matter how good your swing is, if you aren’t mentally focused, you aren’t going to get good results.”
Close games have been common for Bend through the first 24 games, as 16 of them have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Elks have won nine of those games.
After an off day on Thursday, the Elks' upcoming series at the Wenatchee AppleSox (Friday through Sunday) will be the final series of the first half of the season. The Elks swept the AppleSox in the opening series of the year, and another sweep could put them in the driver's seat to clinch a playoff berth.
"Every day we come out ready to play," Jackson said. "It doesn't matter who we are playing against, what the score is, how much we are up or down, we always feel like the little guy in the fight and we want to win every game we play."
The Elks are off again on Monday before returning home for a three-game series against the Walla Walla (Wash.) Sweets Tuesday through Thursday at Vince Genna Stadium.
