Tanner Wescott says he first fell in love with cyclocross in 2009 when the U.S. cyclocross national championships were staged in Bend.
He was just 5 then when he watched his father race. Now 18, Wescott is well on his way to becoming a pro in the cycling discipline that includes elements of road, mountain and gravel biking.
"I was a little too young to race," Wescott said. "I remember watching all those races (in Bend) and all those pros in the snow and rain. I was just so hooked."
Wescott, born and raised in Bend and a June graduate of Summit High School, was recently selected by USA Cycling to compete in the upcoming fall cyclocross circuit in Europe. He will race as a U23 rider in eight events throughout Belgium and the Netherlands for three weeks in November. The team will be based at the USA Cycling team house in Sittard-Geleen, Netherlands.
Wescott's ultimate goal is to race in the U.S. national championships in Hartford, Connecticut, Dec. 6-11, and earn a spot in the world championships in the Netherlands in early February 2023.
"It's something I've been working towards for four or five years now," Wescott said of his selection to go to Europe with USA Cycling. "I was pretty pumped when I found out. I knew I had to start training harder and make sure that I'm ready."
A form of bike racing most frequently staged during the fall and winter, cyclocross consists of multiple laps on a short course that typically includes pavement, grass, dirt and mud. Most races feature steep hills, stairs and wooden barriers that competitors must clear by carrying their bikes. Most cyclocross bikes are similar to road bikes but have knobbier tires and disc brakes to handle a variety of terrain and conditions.
Wescott's parents started him out in mountain biking at a young age, and when they would travel to race he would tag along and compete in the kids' races.
"I started riding bikes essentially when I could walk," Wescott said. "My parents just kind of threw me on a bike. They were big into it. So I just went with them to races and raced the little kids' category."
By the time he was 7 or 8 race organizers told him he could not race in his age group anymore because he was simply too fast. "They made an exception for me to jump into the 10-to-12 junior category," Wescott recalled.
By the time he was 13 Wescott was racing nationally. And that was the age when he started racing cyclocross, finishing sixth at U.S. nationals in Reno, Nevada.
Wescott still competes in mountain bike races and gravel races, but cyclocross is his favorite.
"For me it's the most fun," he said. "It's so different. The way the racing is structured, it's so specific to a certain skillset. And you have to have some really specific training and a specific riding style to be really good at it. You can't just be a mountain biker or a roadie, because you kind of pull strength from both sides. It's basically who is the best all-around rider in my opinion. And that's my favorite part about it."
Wescott, who also enjoys Nordic skiing, free-ride skiing, surfing and climbing, has a GoFundMe page to raise $4,000 for travel and other expenses for his trip to Europe. He has raised slightly more than $2,900 through three dozen donations.
He is looking forward to the trip and the challenge. "It'll be interesting to race those guys," Wescott said. "Some of the best cyclists in the world will be there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.