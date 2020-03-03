A sense of deja vu began to set in during the second half of Bend High’s first-round playoff game against Grant.
Four days earlier, in the regular season finale against West Salem, the Lava Bears saw a double-digit lead evaporate before their eyes, ultimately falling to the Titans 54-39.
Against the Portland Interscholastic League’s Grant High Tuesday evening, a 12-point third quarter lead had shrunk to three with four minutes remaining in the game.
This time around, Bend held its lead to advance to the second round of the Class 6A girls state basketball playoffs with a 64-51 win over the Generals. It is the Lava Bears’ first playoff win since joining the state’s top classification.
“The last few games we haven’t been able to do that,” said Bend coach Allison Wheeler on her team’s inability to close out games at the end of the regular season. “We have been talking about that a lot since the West Salem game about how we need to keep our composure and not get rattled and keep believing in our plan.”
It helps when the team’s most experienced players come out ready to play. Seniors Kaycee Brown and Caitlin Wheeler did not want to have their high school careers end on their home floor.
Brown, the Mountain Valley Conference defensive player of the year, asserted herself on the offensive end. She scored in the game’s first 10 seconds and had six points in the game’s first two minutes. She finished with 12 points in the first half. With the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, Brown iced the contest, going 6-of-8 at the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.
The trio of Brown, Wheeler and junior Ava Dennis combined to score 27 of the Lava Bears’ 31 first-half points.
While Brown carried the scoring burden in the first half, Wheeler took over in the second half, scoring 12 of her 20 points after halftime.
The Lava Bears pushed the lead to double digits in the second quarter and pushed the lead to 12 in the third quarter. Yet, midway through the fourth quarter, the Generals clawed back to bring the deficit down to three.
With a four-point lead with just under three minutes left, the Lava Bears got a much needed four-point possession. After making her first free throw attempt, Wheeler missed the second and Elisha Daniels (seven points overall) came up with the loose ball then converted the and-one free throw to push the lead to eight. The Generals would not get closer than six points after that possession.
“Both of our seniors came out ready to take control,” Gardner said. “Kaycee got us started. She definitely brought the energy in the first half and then passed the baton to Caitlin Wheeler in the second half. Then we had everyone step up and contribute in the fourth quarter. It was fun to share that success and that’s what I feel makes us a good team. We can all hurt you in different ways.”
Next up for the No. 15 Lava Bears is a Friday game at No. 2 South Medford, a team that beat them 75-48 in the first game of the season.
“We are a much more mature, savvy team than the last time we played them,” Gardner said. “I feel like we can give them a much better game the second time around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.