Bend Endurance Academy climber Mira Capicchioni, 17, won the bronze medal at the USA Climbing Elite Boulder National Championships last week at The Spot Bouldering Gym in Denver.

The Elite National Championships included 82 of the top female climbers from across the country competing for a spot on the U.S. National Bouldering Team over two days and three rounds of competition.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.